US House rejects Speaker Johnson’s effort to block votes on Trump’s tariffs — WSJ

The US House of Representatives rejected an attempt by Speaker Mike Johnson to block votes on resolutions disapproving of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

This move could pave the way for lawmakers to potentially rebuke Trump’s signature economic policy and allow Democrats to try to undo US tariffs on Canada. The procedural step failed with 217 opposed and 214 in favor, with three Republicans joining 214 Democrats in opposition.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is holding lower ground near 96.65, losing 0.22% on the day.