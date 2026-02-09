Canadian Dollar steps up as US Dollar falters

USD/CAD is holding a broader bearish structure on the daily chart, trading near 1.3560 after breaking the long-term uptrend from 2021 during 2025. The pair sits well below both the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3787 and the 200-day EMA around 1.3909, confirming sustained downside pressure. A corrective bounce from the January 30 low at 1.3480 carried the pair to resistance near 1.3700 before stalling, and the pair has since consolidated in a range between roughly 1.3600 and 1.3710. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 43, below the neutral 50 line, suggesting bearish momentum still has the edge. Friday's close near 1.3660 followed a stronger Canadian jobs report that pulled the unemployment rate down to 6.5%, reinforcing the Bank of Canada's (BoC) cautious stance on further easing and lending some support to the Canadian Dollar.

On the intraday front this Monday, the 1H chart shows USD/CAD breaking down below an ascending channel that formed off the late-January lows, with the pair tumbling through 1.3600 and barreling toward 1.3550. The 1.3680 level is acting as near-term resistance, aligning with a prior horizontal consolidation area and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline. The Stochastic Oscillator on the 1H is turning lower from the midline area, pointing to fading short-term buying interest. A failure to close back above 1.3600 on the hourly timeframe would keep correction hopes capped and open a path back toward the 1.3500 support zone. Below there, a retest of the 1.3480 swing low comes into focus. To the upside, a sustained break above 1.3700 would target the 55-day EMA near 1.3788, though the pair would need to clear 1.3900 to signal any meaningful shift in the medium-term bearish bias.

USD/CAD 1-hour chart