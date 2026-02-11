US Dollar Index weakens to near 96.50 as Retail Sales stall, all eyes on US NFP data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a weaker note near 96.65 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The delayed US employment report for January will take center stage later on Wednesday.

Data released by the US Census Bureau on Tuesday showed that US Retail Sales remained unchanged at $735 billion in December. This figure followed the 0.6% rise seen in November and came in below the market consensus for an increase of 0.4%. On a yearly basis, Retail Sales rose 2.4% in December, versus 3.3% prior.

The downbeat US Retail Sales reading bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to lower interest rates this year, which exerts some selling pressure on the US dollar broadly.

Traders await the release of the US jobs data on Wednesday, which might offer some clues on the US interest rate path. Markets estimated US Nonfarm Payrolls to have risen by 70,000 in January. The Unemployment Rate is seen holding steady at 4.4%. Any signs of improvement in the US labor market could help limit the DXY’s losses in the near term.

“Upcoming jobs and inflation data represent a critical crossroads for the Fed – and for near-term market sentiment,” said Keith Lerner at Truist Advisory Services. “Markets are searching for confirmation that growth is slowing just enough to justify further policy easing, but not so much to risk breaking.”