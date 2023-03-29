USD/CHF drops to 0.9165 area, retreats further from one-week high despite risk-on

- USD/CHF retreats from a one-week high and reverses a major part of the overnight gains.
- The Fed’s less hawkish stance, sliding US bond yields weigh on the USD and exert pressure.
- The risk-on mood does little to undermine the safe-haven CHF or lend support to the pair.
The USD/CHF pair struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains and attracts fresh sellers near the 0.9220-0.9225 area, or a one-week high touched earlier this Wednesday. The pair drops to the 0.9165 region during the first half of the European session and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's gains.
Against the backdrop of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) less hawkish stance, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields is seen weighing on the US Dollar (USD) and exerting some downward pressure on the USD/CHF pair. It is worth recalling that the US central bank last week toned down its approach to reining in inflation and signalled that a pause to interest rate hikes was on the horizon in the wake of the recent turmoil in the banking sector. This, in turn, keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and continues to act as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair.
Even the prevalent risk-on mood - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - does little to weigh on the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) or lend any support to the USD/CHF pair. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside and any attempted recovery move is more likely to get sold into. That said, the range-bound price action witnessed over the past week or so points to indecision over the next leg of a directional move for the major and warrants some caution for aggressive traders.
Market participants now look to the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) Quarterly Bulletin for fresh clues about the domestic economy, especially after the recent developments surrounding the Credit Suisse saga. The US economic docket, meanwhile, features the release of Pending Homes Sales data, which, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair. The market focus, however, will remain glued firmly to the US Core PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - due on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9174
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9272
|Daily SMA50
|0.9251
|Daily SMA100
|0.9312
|Daily SMA200
|0.9526
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9222
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9137
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.912
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.919
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.917
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9151
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9101
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9065
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9236
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9272
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9322
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
