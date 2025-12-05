The USD/CHF pair loses momentum to around 0.8030 during the early European session on Friday. Rising bets for a US interest rate cut next week and the prospect of White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett taking over as Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair weigh on the US Dollar (USD) against the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index inflation report for September will take center stage later on Friday.

The Greenback remains under selling pressure as traders increase their expectation that the US central bank will deliver a 25 basis points (bps) rate reduction at its December meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, financial markets are currently pricing in nearly an 85% chance of a quarter-point rate cut next week.

Furthermore, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he plans to announce his choice to succeed Jerome Powell as head of the Fed early next year. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has emerged as the frontrunner to be the next Fed chair, which might drag the USD lower, as analysts believe that Hassett is expected to push for more rate cuts.

Switzerland's Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly fell to 0% in November, and the core measure slowed to a four-year low, the Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday. The softer-than-expected inflation reading supports the view that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will maintain an accommodative monetary policy. This, in turn, could lead to a weakening of the Swiss Franc (CHF) against the Greenback and act as a tailwind for the pair.