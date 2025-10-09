USD/CHF corrects to near 0.8000 as FOMC minutes signal further interest rate cuts
- USD/CHF drops from its monthly high to near 0.8000 as the US Dollar corrects.
- FOMC minutes signaled more interest rate cuts by the Fed in the remainder of the year.
- The SNB is unlikely to push interest rates into a negative territory.
The USD/CHF pair retraces to near 0.8000 during the late Asian trading session on Thursday from the monthly high of 0.8030 posted the previous day. The Swiss Franc pair corrects as the US Dollar (USD) struggles to extend its upside move, following the release of the dovish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the September policy meeting on Wednesday.
During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.1% lower to near 98.70. The DXY posted a fresh two-month high near 99.00 on Wednesday on the deepening political crisis in France.
The FOMC minutes showed that it is appropriate to loosen monetary policy conditions in the remaining 2025 as “downside risks to employment have increased, while upside risks to inflation have either diminished or not increased”. The Fed’s dot plot of the September meeting also showed that policymakers collectively see the Federal Fund Rate falling to 3.6% by the year-end, suggesting two more interest rate cuts this year.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders remain extremely confident that the Fed will cut interest rates again in the policy meeting later this month and see a 78.6% chance of one more in the December meeting.
Going forward, investors will focus on the speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Community Bank Conference in Washington, which is scheduled at 12:30 GMT.
In the Swiss region, investors remain cautious about whether the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will push interest rates into a negative territory. Latest comments from SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel have signaled that consumer inflation expectations could accelerate in the coming quarters, a scenario that could be a drag on market expectations for the Swiss central bank to favour an ultra-dovish monetary policy stance. Schlegel also warned that negative interest rates could be bad for pensioners and financial institutions.
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.