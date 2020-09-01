USD/CHF continues to push higher toward 0.9100

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF gained traction after finding support near 0.9000 on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index struggles to climb above 92.00.
  • Focus shifts to Manufacturing PMI data from US.

The USD/CHF pair tested 0.9000 for the second straight day on Tuesday and stage a decisive rebound after finding support. As of writing, the pair was up 0.42% on a daily basis at 0.9075.

Eyes on US PMI data

Despite the broad-based USD weakness, the risk-on market environment doesn't allow the CHF to find demand as a safe-haven. Heightened optimism for an effective coronavirus treatment continues to provide a boost to sentiment.

Reflecting the upbeat mood, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising nearly 2% on the day and the S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, suggesting that the index could hit a fresh record-high at the opening bell. Moreover, the Euro Stoxx 50 and Germany's DAX 30 indexes are gaining 0.25% and 0.4%, respectively. 

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which touched its lowest level in more than two years at 91.75 earlier in the day, remains on the back foot and stays in the negative territory near 91.90.

Later in the session, the IHS Markit and the ISM both will release the Manufacturing PMI reports. These data's impact on the market sentiment, rather than the DXY, is likely to drive USD/CHF's movements in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9078
Today Daily Change 0.0041
Today Daily Change % 0.45
Today daily open 0.9037
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9099
Daily SMA50 0.9255
Daily SMA100 0.9449
Daily SMA200 0.9587
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9053
Previous Daily Low 0.8999
Previous Weekly High 0.9128
Previous Weekly Low 0.9024
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.902
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9032
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9006
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8975
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8951
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9061
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9084
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9115

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

