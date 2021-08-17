USD/CHF consolidates near 0.9120 amid risk-off sentiment, US data eyed

USD/CHF prints minute gains on Tuesday in the Asian session.

US Dollar Index retraces from the weekly high near 93.00, still remains elevated.

The Swiss franc gains on its safe-haven appeal amid coronavirus jitters and global growth recovery.

USD/CHF edges higher in the initial Asian trading hours on Tuesday. After recovering from the low of 0.9110 in the US session, the pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with little traction.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9127, up 0.08% for the day.

The US Treasury yields recover from the lows and trades at 1,26% with 0.51% gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles below 93.00 as investors risk appetite is reduced amid coronavirus jitters.

US Dollar struggles to hold the gains on the mixed Fed’s officials comments on timings of the taper measures. Investors rush towards the comparatively safer asset on the ongoing geopolitical unrest in Afganistan.

In the latest development, the U.N Security Council called for discussion to create a new government in Afganistan.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,468, down 0.12%.

As for now, traders are waiting for the US Retails Sales data to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/CHF additional levels