USD/CHF consolidates gains at the 0.8845 area, bulls need a catalyst

- USD/CHF trades at the 0.8845 zone with mild losses.
- The bulls are having a hard time consolidating above 0.8850.
- 20-day SMA en route to perform a bullish cross with the 100-day SMA.
The USD/CHF has traded sideways since early August in the 0.8700 - 0.88450 range, with bulls failing to gather momentum and seeming to await fresh catalysts.
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook for the USD/CHF remains neutral. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates a stagnant bullish momentum with a flat slope above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) prints unchanged green bars. The four-hour chart also shows a clear neutral bias with no clear dominance and indicators having turned flat.
On the bigger picture, the pair is above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but below the 100 and 200-day SMAs, suggesting that despite the recent bearish sentiment, the bulls are still resilient, holding some momentum but that for the longer term, the bears have the upperhand. Traders should eye the convergence of the 20 and 100-day SMA towards the 0.8850 - 0.8880 range as they are about to perform a bullish cross. It's worth mentioning that when a shorter-term SMA crosses above a longer-term SMA, it's usually considered bullish for the pair in the short term.
For this week, a fundamental catalyst is the release of the ISM Services PMI from the US which could influence the bets of the markets on the next Federal Reserve (Fed) decisions and, hence, the USD price dynamics.
Support levels: 0.8800 (20-day SMA), 0.8750, 0.8700.
Resistance levels: 0.8850, 0.8880 (100-day SMA), 0.8900.
USD/CHF Daily Chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8847
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.8857
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8796
|Daily SMA50
|0.8783
|Daily SMA100
|0.8882
|Daily SMA200
|0.9067
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8864
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8795
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8865
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8745
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.869
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8838
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8821
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8814
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.877
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8745
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8882
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8907
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8951
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady consolidating near 1.0800 Premium
EUR/USD recorded gains on Monday, although it failed to sustain above 1.0800. The pair experienced a rebound following Friday's lowest close in two months, benefiting from a decline of the US Dollar. On Tuesday, the Final Service PMIs and the US Factory Orders data are due.
AUD/USD steady around 0.6460 ahead of the RBA Premium
AUD/USD rose on Monday, recovering some of Friday's losses. The pair is currently hovering around the 20-day SMA at 0.6460, as investors await the upcoming Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting. No change is expected.
Gold bulls run out of steam below $1,950 hurdle, United States, China data eyed
Gold price remains depressed around $1,938, extending Friday’s pullback from the monthly high after a downbeat start to the week. The yellow metal marked a dull performance the previous day amid the United States Labor Day Holiday.
USDC ecosystem likely to find a boost soon, expert says, as stablecoin market cap rises $663 million
Pro-crypto Faisal Khan has hinted at a possible announcement from Circle’s Jeremy Allaire, likely to boost the USDC ecosystem. Ripple attorney John Deaton has resounded the speculation, pointing to a possible “big” news to excite the market.
September's key themes: The goldilocks scenario, the central bank tightening end and a much-anticipated IPO
The US markets are closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, which should mean that markets are quiet at the start of the week. However, September can be an epoch-shifting month for financial markets, and historically one that is bad for equities.