USD/CHF clings to modest gains above 0.9100 as focus shifts to US data

- USD/CHF registers modest daily gains above 0.9100 on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index extended its rebound beyond 93.00.
- Investors wait for Initial Jobless Claims and Services PMI data from US.
The USD/CHF pair closed in the positive territory a little above 0.9100 on Wednesday and has gone into a consolidation phase on Thursday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on the day at 0.9120.
DXY climbs above 93.00
After dropping to its lowest level in more than two years below 92.00 on Tuesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) staged a decisive recovery and registered strong gains on Wednesday. The upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US helped the greenback find demand against its rivals.
On the other hand, Vice-Chairman of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), Fritz Zurbruegg, reiterated late on Wednesday that negative rates and currency interventions are fundamental for the Swiss economy and made it difficult for the CHF to show resilience.
Later in the day, the US Department of Labor will publish its weekly Initial Jobless Claims report. Other data releases featured in the US economic docket will include the IHS Markit's and the ISM's Services PMI, Trade Balance and Unit Labor Costs. Ahead of these data, the US Dollar Index is up 0.4% on the day at 93.02.
Meanwhile, the upbeat market mood, as reflected by major European equity indexes' strong daily gains, is putting additional weight on the safe-haven CHF.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9122
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.9107
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9098
|Daily SMA50
|0.924
|Daily SMA100
|0.9439
|Daily SMA200
|0.9578
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9137
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9088
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9128
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9024
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9118
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9107
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9084
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9062
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9035
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9133
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9159
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9182
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1800 after encouraging US employment data
EUR/USD is recovering further after bottoming at 1.1788, following the release of mostly encouraging US figures. Initial Jobless Claims were down to 881K in the week ended August 28, the lowest reading since March lockdowns.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data is awaited.
XAU/USD bears flirt with a short-term ascending trend-line support
Gold extended this week’s retracement slide and remained depressed for the second straight day. The technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bears and supports prospects for further weakness.
Crypto market unloads ballast in pivoting areas
Bithumb legal problems activate necessary sales in the face of accumulated overbought. Market sentiment remains high and is on a downward path. Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests an increase in BTC's market share in the mid-term.
WTI: Risks further falls after rising wedge breakdown on daily chart
WTI extends the bearish momentum into a second straight day on Thursday, having lost 3% a day before. At the time of writing, the US oil sheds 1.50%, trading near the lowest levels in four weeks at $40.97.