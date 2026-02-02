USD/CHF clings to gains near 0.7730 ahead of US ISM PMI data

The USD/CHF pair holds onto Friday’s gains near 0.7730 during the European trading session on Monday. The Swiss Franc pair trades firmly as the US Dollar (USD) clings to Kevin Warsh’s nomination for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) new Chairman-led gains.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades broadly calm near its weekly high of 97.33.

On Friday, the announcement of former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh as the new Fed Chairman by United States (US) President Donald Trump led to a sharp upside in the US Dollar. The Greenback gained on expectations that Warsh will not support aggressive interest rate cuts in his tenure, given his historic preference for a firmer US Dollar in his previous work at the Fed.

Going forward, the US Dollar is expected to trade with caution as the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for January is due for release on Friday. Investors will pay close attention to the labor market data to get fresh cues on the US interest rate outlook. Currently, the Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady in the policy meeting in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

In Monday’s session, market participants will focus on the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for January, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. The data is expected to show that the Manufacturing PMI contracted again, but improved to 48.3 from 47.9 in December.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc (CHF) trades broadly stable in a risk-off market mood.