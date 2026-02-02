TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CHF clings to gains near 0.7730 ahead of US ISM PMI data

  • USD/CHF trades firmly near 0.7730 on Kevin Warsh’s nomination as the Fed's new Chairman.
  • The US Dollar is expected to trade cautiously ahead of the US NFP data on Friday.
  • Risk-off market mood has improved the Swiss Franc’s appeal.
USD/CHF clings to gains near 0.7730 ahead of US ISM PMI data
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The USD/CHF pair holds onto Friday’s gains near 0.7730 during the European trading session on Monday. The Swiss Franc pair trades firmly as the US Dollar (USD) clings to Kevin Warsh’s nomination for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) new Chairman-led gains.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades broadly calm near its weekly high of 97.33.

On Friday, the announcement of former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh as the new Fed Chairman by United States (US) President Donald Trump led to a sharp upside in the US Dollar. The Greenback gained on expectations that Warsh will not support aggressive interest rate cuts in his tenure, given his historic preference for a firmer US Dollar in his previous work at the Fed.

Going forward, the US Dollar is expected to trade with caution as the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for January is due for release on Friday. Investors will pay close attention to the labor market data to get fresh cues on the US interest rate outlook. Currently, the Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady in the policy meeting in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

In Monday’s session, market participants will focus on the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for January, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. The data is expected to show that the Manufacturing PMI contracted again, but improved to 48.3 from 47.9 in December.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc (CHF) trades broadly stable in a risk-off market mood.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1850 ahead of US data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1850 ahead of US data

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1850 after suffering heavy losses to end the previous week. The pair remains vulnerable to further downside as the US Dollar stays firm following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair. The focus now shifts to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data. 

GBP/USD recovers to 1.3700 region following earlier drop

GBP/USD recovers to 1.3700 region following earlier drop

GBP/USD clings to small daily gains near 1.3700 after sliding toward 1.3650 earlier in the day. Traders weigh what a Federal Reserve under Kevin Warsh might look like, helping the US Dollar stay resilient against its peers and limiting the pair's upside ahead of the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index report from the US.

Gold rebounds from monthly-low, stays below $4,800

Gold rebounds from monthly-low, stays below $4,800

Gold recovers from the monthly low it touched near $4,400 at the weekly opening but remains in negative territory below $4,800. The precious metal continues its downtrend after reaching historic highs last week as Kevin Warsh's nomination as the next Fed chair eases concerns over the US central bank’s independence, bolstering the US Dollar recovery. US ISM PMI Manufacturing PMI data is awaited. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend correction amid mixed ETF flows, dwindling retail interest

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend correction amid mixed ETF flows, dwindling retail interest

Bitcoin consolidates above $77,000 after plummeting and testing April’s tariff-triggered lows, as investors remain cautious. Ethereum extends losses toward the psychological $2,000 support amid ETF outflows. XRP holds below its April low at $1.61 as futures Open Interest drops to $2.81 billion.

Warsh effect ripples through markets, central banks on deck this week

Warsh effect ripples through markets, central banks on deck this week

The first full month of the year is behind us, and, honestly, it has been rather more dramatic than most had anticipated when toasting the New Year. We wrapped up last week with US President Donald Trump announcing his Fed Chair pick. 

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin (BTC) price falls below the $75,000 mark on Monday, having corrected nearly 11% in the previous week and reaching level not seen in nearly 10 months. Market momentum has clearly turned bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $70,000.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers