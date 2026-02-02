TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD: Recovery signals upside potential – ING

USD: Recovery signals upside potential – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Dollar has shown signs of recovery as precious metals decline, with expectations for positive data this week. ING analysts anticipate a decent payroll report, which could support further Dollar strength. The focus remains on how the Dollar will respond to upcoming economic data and short-term rate dynamics, notes Francesco Pesole from ING.

Dollar shows signs of strength

"With the dollar now having recovered to some degree, we think it will move more in line with data and short-term rates dynamics this week."

"Our call is for 80k payrolls and unchanged 4.4% unemployment, which can set the stage for a further stabilisation/recovery in the dollar."

"Before then, we’ll be observing closely how much interest there is in buying the dips in EUR/USD."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1840 ahead of US data

EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1840 ahead of US data

EUR/USD now comes under further selling pressure, slipping back to the area of daily lows near 1.1840 on Monday. The pair’s daily pullback comes on the back of the continuation of the rebound in the US Dollar as investors keep assessing the “Warsh” trade. Moving forward, markets’ attention is expected to be on the release of the US ISM Manufacturing.

GBP/USD recovers to 1.3700 region following earlier drop

GBP/USD recovers to 1.3700 region following earlier drop

GBP/USD clings to small daily gains near 1.3700 after sliding toward 1.3650 earlier in the day. Traders weigh what a Federal Reserve under Kevin Warsh might look like, helping the US Dollar stay resilient against its peers and limiting the pair's upside ahead of the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index report from the US.

Gold rebounds from monthly-low, stays below $4,800

Gold rebounds from monthly-low, stays below $4,800

Gold recovers from the monthly low it touched near $4,400 at the weekly opening but remains in negative territory below $4,800. The precious metal continues its downtrend after reaching historic highs last week as Kevin Warsh's nomination as the next Fed chair eases concerns over the US central bank’s independence, bolstering the US Dollar recovery. US ISM PMI Manufacturing PMI data is awaited. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend correction amid mixed ETF flows, dwindling retail interest

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend correction amid mixed ETF flows, dwindling retail interest

Bitcoin consolidates above $77,000 after plummeting and testing April’s tariff-triggered lows, as investors remain cautious. Ethereum extends losses toward the psychological $2,000 support amid ETF outflows. XRP holds below its April low at $1.61 as futures Open Interest drops to $2.81 billion.

Warsh effect ripples through markets, central banks on deck this week

Warsh effect ripples through markets, central banks on deck this week

The first full month of the year is behind us, and, honestly, it has been rather more dramatic than most had anticipated when toasting the New Year. We wrapped up last week with US President Donald Trump announcing his Fed Chair pick. 

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin (BTC) price falls below the $75,000 mark on Monday, having corrected nearly 11% in the previous week and reaching level not seen in nearly 10 months. Market momentum has clearly turned bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $70,000.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers