Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds losses near $78.00 as safe-haven demand wanes

Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its losses after declining by 28.45% in the previous session, trading around $77.80 per troy ounce during the European hours on Monday. The non-interest-bearing Silver plunged after US President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair.

Markets interpreted Warsh’s appointment as signaling a more disciplined and cautious approach to monetary easing. Traders also booked profits after a relentless rally that had pushed Silver to historic highs.

The safe-haven metals, including Silver, lose shine amid fading geopolitical concerns following the United States (US)–Iran negotiations. Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said the United States “hopefully” would reach a deal with Iran, after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that a US attack could trigger a wider regional conflict.

The safe-haven demand for Silver also weakens amid cautious Fedspeak. St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem noted that additional rate cuts are unnecessary at this stage, describing the current 3.50%–3.75% policy rate range as broadly neutral. Echoing this sentiment, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic called for patience, emphasizing that policy should remain somewhat restrictive. Risk sentiment improved after the US Senate reached an agreement to advance a government funding package, thereby averting a shutdown.

Silver prices could extend gains on a structural market deficit and the debasement trade, as investors shift from currencies and bonds into physical assets amid rising government debt concerns. Momentum buying amplified the rally, with heavy purchases by Chinese speculators adding froth before a sharp reversal intensified the sell-off.