USD/CHF clears daily losses after SNB decision and US data

- USD/CHF found support at a low of 0.8905 and then jumped to 0.8965.
- SNB hiked rates by 25 bps as expected.
- USD gained traction on the back of rising US bond yields during Chair Powell’s testimony.
On Thursday, the USD/CHF showed volatility – falling to a daily low of 0.8905 and then recovering to 0.8965. Initially, the CHF gained some traction after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) hiked rates by 25 basis points, but the rise in US bond yields, following US data and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony, limited the Swiss currency’s upside potential.
Investors asses SNB and US data
The Swiss National Bank raised its key rates by 25 basis points (bps), as the markets expected, to 1.75%. In addition, in the statement, the bank noted that It cannot be ruled out that additional rises in the SNB policy rate will be necessary to ensure price stability over the medium term. Moreover, they stated that they expect GDP to remain robust and that the unemployment rate will increase slightly. The announcement strengthened the Swiss Franc, pushing USD/CHF south, as higher interest rates tend to attract inflows of foreign capital.
The US Bureau Census of Analysis released the Jobless Claims for the week ending on June 16, which came in at 264K vs the 262k expected and from the previous 260k reading. In addition, the Chicago Fed National Activity index came in at 0.15 contraction vs the consensus, which had been for the reading to remain unchanged. Moreover, Existing home sales data showed strength in the housing sector as they came in at 4.3M vs the 4.25M expected by the consensus.
Furthermore, during his second testimony before the US Congress, Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve (Fed) noted that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) broadly feels it will be suitable to raise rates again this year and perhaps two more times. As a reaction, shorter-term US bond yields rose, with the 2-year rate jumping to its highest level since Friday to 4.78%, seeing a 1% increase. This supported the US Dollar and led USD/CHF to recover.
USD/CHF Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, despite indicators gaining some traction, the general outlook is still negative. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stand in negative territory, indicating that the bears have the upperhand.
Resistance levels to watch: 0.90, 0.9010 and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), 0.9025.
Support Levels to watch: 0.8930, 0.8905 (daily low), 0.89 (psychological mark).
USD/CHF Daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8968
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|0.8931
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.903
|Daily SMA50
|0.8978
|Daily SMA100
|0.9103
|Daily SMA200
|0.933
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8998
|Previous Daily Low
|0.892
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9109
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8968
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8901
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8871
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8822
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9028
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9058
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
