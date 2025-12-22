GBP/JPY trades around 211.10 on Monday at the time of writing, up 0.10% on the day, in a context of reduced liquidity linked to public holidays across several financial centers. The pair benefits from renewed interest in the Pound Sterling (GBP) following the release of UK macroeconomic data in line with expectations, helping to offset the impact of speculation over further rate cuts in the medium term.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirm that the UK economy posts quarterly growth of 0.1% in the third quarter, following 0.2% growth in the previous quarter. On an annual basis, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rises by 1.3%, unchanged from the prior period. In terms of sectoral contributions, activity is supported by services and construction, while the production sector continues to weigh on overall growth. Although the figures point to some loss of momentum, they reinforce the idea of an economy showing resilience in the face of a tighter monetary environment.

From a monetary policy perspective, these data do not materially alter the near-term outlook for the Bank of England (BoE). The central bank delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut last week, while stressing that future decisions will depend closely on the evolution of inflation and economic activity. Following the recent easing in inflation, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has adopted a more dovish tone, fueling expectations of further easing in 2026. Money markets now price in around 37 basis points of rate cuts next year, according to the Capital Edge rate probability tool.

At the same time, the Japanese Yen continues to benefit from specific supportive factors. The currency retains its safe-haven appeal amid persistent geopolitical tensions and concerns surrounding global fiscal conditions. Comments from Atsushi Mimura, Japan’s Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs, have revived speculation about possible official intervention against moves deemed excessive in the foreign exchange market, helping to limit downside pressure on the Japanese Yen.

On the monetary policy front, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) recently raised its policy rate to 0.75%, the highest level in several decades, while keeping the door open to further tightening if growth and inflation evolve in line with forecasts. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda remains deliberately cautious on the timing and pace of additional hikes, emphasizing a strictly data-dependent approach tied to economic, price and financial conditions. According to an analysis from ING, further rate increases are expected, but not in the near term, with a potential timeline extending into 2026.

Japanese authorities have also continued to signal vigilance against what they describe as one-sided currency moves. Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama recently stated that the country is fully prepared to act to stabilize the JPY, in coordination with existing bilateral agreements. This combination of factors helps cap gains in GBP/JPY, despite the support provided to the Pound Sterling by the latest UK macroeconomic data.