TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY advances as UK growth data boosts GBP, Yen steadies on safe-haven demand

  • The Pound Sterling strengthens in light trading after confirmation of steady UK growth in the third quarter
  • Gross domestic product data support the British currency despite persistent expectations of Bank of England easing in 2026
  • The JPY remains supported by its safe-haven status and by prospects of gradual monetary policy normalization in Japan
GBP/JPY advances as UK growth data boosts GBP, Yen steadies on safe-haven demand
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

GBP/JPY trades around 211.10 on Monday at the time of writing, up 0.10% on the day, in a context of reduced liquidity linked to public holidays across several financial centers. The pair benefits from renewed interest in the Pound Sterling (GBP) following the release of UK macroeconomic data in line with expectations, helping to offset the impact of speculation over further rate cuts in the medium term.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirm that the UK economy posts quarterly growth of 0.1% in the third quarter, following 0.2% growth in the previous quarter. On an annual basis, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rises by 1.3%, unchanged from the prior period. In terms of sectoral contributions, activity is supported by services and construction, while the production sector continues to weigh on overall growth. Although the figures point to some loss of momentum, they reinforce the idea of an economy showing resilience in the face of a tighter monetary environment.

From a monetary policy perspective, these data do not materially alter the near-term outlook for the Bank of England (BoE). The central bank delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut last week, while stressing that future decisions will depend closely on the evolution of inflation and economic activity. Following the recent easing in inflation, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has adopted a more dovish tone, fueling expectations of further easing in 2026. Money markets now price in around 37 basis points of rate cuts next year, according to the Capital Edge rate probability tool.

At the same time, the Japanese Yen continues to benefit from specific supportive factors. The currency retains its safe-haven appeal amid persistent geopolitical tensions and concerns surrounding global fiscal conditions. Comments from Atsushi Mimura, Japan’s Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs, have revived speculation about possible official intervention against moves deemed excessive in the foreign exchange market, helping to limit downside pressure on the Japanese Yen.

On the monetary policy front, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) recently raised its policy rate to 0.75%, the highest level in several decades, while keeping the door open to further tightening if growth and inflation evolve in line with forecasts. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda remains deliberately cautious on the timing and pace of additional hikes, emphasizing a strictly data-dependent approach tied to economic, price and financial conditions. According to an analysis from ING, further rate increases are expected, but not in the near term, with a potential timeline extending into 2026.

Japanese authorities have also continued to signal vigilance against what they describe as one-sided currency moves. Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama recently stated that the country is fully prepared to act to stabilize the JPY, in coordination with existing bilateral agreements. This combination of factors helps cap gains in GBP/JPY, despite the support provided to the Pound Sterling by the latest UK macroeconomic data.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.34%-0.59%-0.47%-0.40%-0.68%-0.66%-0.35%
EUR0.34%-0.25%-0.13%-0.04%-0.34%-0.32%-0.01%
GBP0.59%0.25%0.11%0.21%-0.08%-0.08%0.24%
JPY0.47%0.13%-0.11%0.09%-0.19%-0.17%0.14%
CAD0.40%0.04%-0.21%-0.09%-0.29%-0.27%0.04%
AUD0.68%0.34%0.08%0.19%0.29%0.02%0.32%
NZD0.66%0.32%0.08%0.17%0.27%-0.02%0.31%
CHF0.35%0.01%-0.24%-0.14%-0.04%-0.32%-0.31%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gathers recovery momentum, trades near 1.1750

EUR/USD gathers recovery momentum, trades near 1.1750

Following the correction seen in the second half of the previous week, EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades in positive territory near 1.1750. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to attract buyers and supports the pair as investors await Tuesday's GDP data ahead of the Christmas holiday. 

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3450 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3450 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD turns north on Monday and avances to the 1.3450 region. The US Dollar (USD) stays on the back foot to begin the new week as investors adjust their positions before tomorrow's third-quarter growth data, helping the pair stretch higher.

Gold extends rally to new record-high above $4,420

Gold extends rally to new record-high above $4,420

Gold extends its rally in the American session on Monday and trades at a new all-time-high above $4,420, gaining nearly 2% on a daily basis. The potential for a re-escalation of the tensions in the Middle East on news of Israel planning to attack Iran allows Gold to capitalize on safe-haven flows.

Top 10 crypto predictions for 2026: Institutional demand and big banks could lift Bitcoin

Top 10 crypto predictions for 2026: Institutional demand and big banks could lift Bitcoin

Bitcoin could hit record highs in 2026, according to Grayscale and top crypto asset managers. Institutional demand and digital-asset treasury companies set to catalyze gains in Bitcoin.

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

2026 may be less about a neat “base case” and more about a regime shift—the market can reprice what matters most (growth, inflation, fiscal, geopolitics, concentration). The biggest trap is false comfort: the same trades can look defensive… right up until they become crowded.

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

Ripple (XRP) is stable above support at $1.90 at the time of writing on Monday, after several attempts to break above the $2.00 hurdle failed to materialize last week. Meanwhile, institutional interest in the cross-border remittance token has remained steady.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers