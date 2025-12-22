Pound Sterling Price News:GBP/USD jumps above 1.34 as UK GDP meets forecasts, US Dollar trades thin

GBP/USD jumps above 1.34 as UK GDP meets forecasts, US Dollar trades thin

GBP/USD rallies during the North American session on Monday, up by 0.59% after the latest data in the United Kingdom (UK) showed that the economy grew as expected amid thin liquidity trading as investors brace for the Christmas Eve holiday. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3450 after bouncing off from a daily low of 1.3374.

Pound Sterling jumps higher after UK revised Q3 GDP data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts bids against its major currency peers and jumps 0.45% to near 1.3440 on Monday, following the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirms that the economy grew at a quarterly pace of 0.1%, in line with preliminary estimates.

GBP/USD gains ground near 1.3400 ahead of UK Q3 GDP data

GBP/USD gains ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.3390 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair depreciates as the Pound Sterling (GBP) holds ground ahead of the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter.