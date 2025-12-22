TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

WTI Price Forecast: Momentum improves as prices rebound from eight-month lows

  • WTI trades firmer as geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela provide modest support.
  • Short-term technicals turn constructive, while the broader downtrend remains intact.
  • Immediate resistance sits at $58.00-$59.00, reinforced by former support and the 21-day and 50-day SMAs.
WTI Price Forecast: Momentum improves as prices rebound from eight-month lows
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil edges higher on Monday as escalating tensions between the United States (US) and Venezuela add a modest geopolitical risk premium to Oil markets. At the time of writing, the US benchmark trades around $57.70, up nearly 2% on the day, extending its rebound after retesting year-to-date lows last week.

From a technical standpoint, the near-term outlook for WTI has turned slightly constructive, though the broader trend remains tilted to the downside, with prices down nearly 27% year-to-date.

On the daily chart, WTI is currently testing the $58.00-$59.00 zone, a former support zone now acting as resistance, aligned with the 21-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). This confluence continues to cap immediate upside, with the $60.00 psychological level emerging as the next key hurdle should prices break higher.

On the downside, initial support is seen near $56.50, followed by the $55.00 round figure. A break below this area would reopen downside risks toward multi-year lows within the broader bearish structure.

Momentum indicators show early signs of improvement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near the 50 mark after rebounding from near-oversold levels, while the Average Directional Index (ADX), around 22, is trending higher, suggesting that trend strength is gradually building.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains below the Signal line and under zero, while the negative histogram contracts, suggesting fading downside momentum.

(This story was corrected on December 22 at 16:40 GMT to say in the first paragraph that WTI rebounded after retesting year-to-date lows last week, not sliding to year-to-date lows.)

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gathers recovery momentum, trades near 1.1750

EUR/USD gathers recovery momentum, trades near 1.1750

Following the correction seen in the second half of the previous week, EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades in positive territory near 1.1750. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to attract buyers and supports the pair as investors await Tuesday's GDP data ahead of the Christmas holiday. 

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3450 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3450 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD turns north on Monday and avances to the 1.3450 region. The US Dollar (USD) stays on the back foot to begin the new week as investors adjust their positions before tomorrow's third-quarter growth data, helping the pair stretch higher.

Gold extends rally to new record-high above $4,420

Gold extends rally to new record-high above $4,420

Gold extends its rally in the American session on Monday and trades at a new all-time-high above $4,420, gaining nearly 2% on a daily basis. The potential for a re-escalation of the tensions in the Middle East on news of Israel planning to attack Iran allows Gold to capitalize on safe-haven flows.

Top 10 crypto predictions for 2026: Institutional demand and big banks could lift Bitcoin

Top 10 crypto predictions for 2026: Institutional demand and big banks could lift Bitcoin

Bitcoin could hit record highs in 2026, according to Grayscale and top crypto asset managers. Institutional demand and digital-asset treasury companies set to catalyze gains in Bitcoin.

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

2026 may be less about a neat “base case” and more about a regime shift—the market can reprice what matters most (growth, inflation, fiscal, geopolitics, concentration). The biggest trap is false comfort: the same trades can look defensive… right up until they become crowded.

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

Ripple (XRP) is stable above support at $1.90 at the time of writing on Monday, after several attempts to break above the $2.00 hurdle failed to materialize last week. Meanwhile, institutional interest in the cross-border remittance token has remained steady.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers