USD/CHF bounces from trend-line support on trade news

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • US/Sino trade teams will consult in mid-September with a view for a meeting in Washington in early October.
  • USD/CHF is currently trading 0.26% higher and bouning of trend-line support. 

The announcement that trade talks are back on track as given the markets the extra fuel needed to recover with respect to risk appetite. Currencies, such as the Yn and CHF, would otherwise benefit from investment, but in such a case that a trade deal could eventually emerge from the protracted negotiations is pressuring them in Asia today. USD/CHF is currently trading 0.26% higher and bouning of trend-line support. 

Vice Premier Liu He who is the head Chinese trade negotiator has been reported to have spoken with Mnuchin and Lighthizer on Wednesday on a phone call and trade teams will consult in mid-September with a view for a meeting in Washington in early October.

Can the US/China finally make something happen?

However, it's hard to see a quick resolution considering the determination of Washington to stand firm on China when issues such as the violation of intellectual property rights, forced technology transfer and Chinese subsidies to state-owned enterprises have not been bridged - that is the sticking point and both nations are as stubborn as the other. Many observers expect China to wait it out to see if Trump loses the 2020 elections.

"In our view the escalation in trade tensions between the US and China is likely to cut around 0.6ppts from world growth through until 2021. This will have ramifications for risk appetite, risky assets and safe-haven demand,"

analysts at Rabobank argued. 

USD/CHF levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9836
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 0.9808
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9799
Daily SMA50 0.9834
Daily SMA100 0.9939
Daily SMA200 0.9951
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9885
Previous Daily Low 0.9797
Previous Weekly High 0.9919
Previous Weekly Low 0.9714
Previous Monthly High 0.9976
Previous Monthly Low 0.9659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9831
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9851
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9775
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9742
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9687
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9863
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9918
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9951

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bullish reversal confirmed, eyes hurdle at 1.1064

EUR/USD: Bullish reversal confirmed, eyes hurdle at 1.1064

EUR/USD closed 0.57% higher on Wednesday, confirming the bearish-to-bullish trend change signaled by the preceding day's Dragonfly Doji. The pair has also found acceptance above the Aug. 1 low of 1.1027.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Firmer around 1-week high after Johnson loses the bid to general election

GBP/USD: Firmer around 1-week high after Johnson loses the bid to general election

With the receding odds for a no-deal Brexit, Pound remains firmer while taking the bids to 1.2255 at the start of Asian session. The Tory Gov witnessed another humiliating day in the House as the Gov fails to get support for a general election.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY on its way to 107.00 on fresh US-China trade optimism

USD/JPY on its way to 107.00 on fresh US-China trade optimism

USD/JPY broke its bullish consolidative mode to the upside and hit fresh weekly tops near 106.70 after the risk got a lift on renewed optimism on US-China Oct trade talks. The spot tracked the rally in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields. 

USD/JPY News

Gold drops to 50-hour MA support as risk improves on US-China trade talks

Gold drops to 50-hour MA support as risk improves on US-China trade talks

Gold is losing altitude, possibly due to renewed optimism on the US-China trade talks and the resulting demand for riskier assets. The yellow metal is trading very close to the 50-hour MA support of $1,542, having dropped nearly by $10 in the last one hour or so.

Gold News

US Services Purchasing Managers’ Index: The recessionary turn approaches

US Services Purchasing Managers’ Index: The recessionary turn approaches

The Purchasing Manager’s Index is expected rise to 54.0 in August from 53.7 in July. Index has been ebbing since October 2018’s post-recession high. The US/China trade dispute impact is rising.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  