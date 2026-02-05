TRENDING:
|

GBP/JPY moves away from 18-year peak, hangs above mid-213.00s as traders await BoE

  • GBP/JPY snaps a four-day winning streak amid some repositioning ahead of the BoE meeting.
  • The BoE is seen leaving rates unchanged, though traders are pricing in more rate cuts in 2026.
  • Japan’s Fiscal woes keep the JPY bulls on the sidelines ahead of the February 8 snap election.
GBP/JPY moves away from 18-year peak, hangs above mid-213.00s as traders await BoE
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/JPY cross extends the previous day's late pullback from the 215.00 psychological mark, or a fresh high since January 2008, and drifts lower during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices, for now, seem to have snapped a four-day winning streak and currently trade around the 213.70 region, down nearly 0.25% for the day, amid some repositioning ahead of the key central bank event.

The Bank of England (BoE) is scheduled to announce its policy decision later today and is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold amid supportive fundamentals. Traders, however, are still pricing in the possibility that the UK central bank will lower borrowing costs at least two more times in 2026. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to MPC vote distribution and the post-meeting press conference, where comments from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey will influence the British Pound (GBP) and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/JPY cross.

In the meantime, some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying is seen weighing on the GBP. The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, might continue with its relative underperformance amid worries about the country's financial health on the back of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's expansionary fiscal plans and political uncertainty ahead of the snap election on February 8. This might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the GBP/JPY cross, warranting some caution before confirming that spot prices have topped out in the near term.

Economic Indicator

BoE's Governor Bailey speech

Andrew Bailey is the Bank of England's Governor. He took office on March 16th, 2020, at the end of Mark Carney's term. Bailey was serving as the Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority before being designated. This British central banker was also the Deputy Governor of the Bank of England from April 2013 to July 2016 and the Chief Cashier of the Bank of England from January 2004 until April 2011.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Feb 05, 2026 12:30

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source: Bank of England

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces extra pressure, drops below 1.1800

EUR/USD faces extra pressure, drops below 1.1800

EUR/USD trades on the defensive, slipping back below the 1.1800 support on Thursday, all in response to decent gains in the US Dollar. Earlier on Thursday, the ECB matched consensus and left its policy rates unchanged, while President Largarde delivered quite a neutral press conference.

GBP/USD falls to new lows near 1.3530

GBP/USD falls to new lows near 1.3530

GBP/USD extends Wednesday’s pullback on Thursday, easing lower towards two week lows around the 1.3530 area. Ongoing strength in the Greenback and the dovish hold from the BoE at its earlier meeting are keeping demand for the British Pound on the defensive for now.

Gold remains offered around $4,800

Gold remains offered around $4,800

Gold is back under pressure on Thursday, slipping back towards the $4,800 region per troy ounce. A firmer US Dollar is weighing on the yellow metal, even as the broader mood remains risk off. That said, falling US Treasury yields across the curve are helping to cushion the downside and, for now at least, are limiting the depth of the pullback.

Strategy's Bitcoin treasury in focus as MSTR crashes alongside crypto market

Strategy's Bitcoin treasury in focus as MSTR crashes alongside crypto market

Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), is in focus ahead of its earnings call on Thursday amid an intensifying crypto market sell-off. Also caught in the headwinds is the MSTR stock, trading at $114 at the time of writing, down over 12% intraday.

The AI mirror just turned on tech and nobody likes the reflection

The AI mirror just turned on tech and nobody likes the reflection

Tech just got hit with a different kind of selloff. Not the usual rates tantrum, not a recession whisper, not even an earnings miss in the classic sense. This was the market staring into an AI mirror and recoiling at its reflection.

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Bitcoin (BTC) price dips below $70,000 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 20% for this year. Market momentum turned extremely bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $65,000.

