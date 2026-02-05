The Indian Rupee (INR) trades higher against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday. The USD/INR pair declines to near 90.27 as the Indian Rupee holds United States (US)-India trade truce-driven gains.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi confirmed tariff reduction on New Delhi’s exports to Washington to 18% from 50%, which included punitive tariffs for buying oil from Russia.

The event led to a strong rally in the Indian stock market and the Indian Rupee, alongside significant buying by overseas investors. On Wednesday, the net investment by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) in the cash segment of the Indian stock market was 5,236.28 crore.

However, the US-India trade truce is turning out to be insignificant for FIIs' return to the Dalal Street, given their nominal investment on Wednesday. Foreign investors poured mere Rs. 29.79 crore worth of investment in the Indian equity market the previous day.

The interest of foreign investors remaining subdued toward the Indian equity market, even after the confirmation of tariff truce between both nations, could be unfavorable for the Indian Rupee in the longer term. The Indian currency remained the top Asian underperformer in 2025 due to trade tensions between the US and India.

Meanwhile, India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal has announced that a formal agreement of reduced tariffs will be signed between the US and India in March, and both nations will release a joint statement within a week, Reuters reported.

The table below shows the percentage change of Indian Rupee (INR) against listed major currencies today. Indian Rupee was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD INR CHF USD -0.01% 0.21% 0.11% 0.11% 0.12% -0.31% 0.03% EUR 0.01% 0.22% 0.13% 0.12% 0.13% -0.29% 0.04% GBP -0.21% -0.22% -0.09% -0.10% -0.08% -0.50% -0.18% JPY -0.11% -0.13% 0.09% -0.01% 0.00% -0.41% -0.08% CAD -0.11% -0.12% 0.10% 0.01% 0.02% -0.40% -0.08% AUD -0.12% -0.13% 0.08% -0.01% -0.02% -0.42% -0.09% INR 0.31% 0.29% 0.50% 0.41% 0.40% 0.42% 0.33% CHF -0.03% -0.04% 0.18% 0.08% 0.08% 0.09% -0.33% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Indian Rupee from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent INR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily Digest Market Movers: The US Dollar trades higher ahead of JOLTS Job Openings data

The Indian Rupee trades marginally higher against the US Dollar, even as the latter trades broadly firm on expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not cut interest rates in the near term.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.15% higher to near 97.80, the highest level seen in over a week.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders seem confident that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged in the range of 3.50%-3.75% in its policy meetings in March and April.

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said in an event at the Economic Club in Miami on Wednesday that it is prudent to sit back and leave policy rates steady as long as inflation resumes progress toward the central bank’s 2% target.

Meanwhile, expectations from the nominated new Fed Chairman, Kevin Warsh, that interest rate cuts won’t be aggressive in his tenure are also acting as a key drag on dovish central bank prospects. Warsh is known for his preference for a smaller balance sheet and a firmer US Dollar from his previous term as Governor at the Fed.

Contrary to market expectations, United States (US) President Donald Trump is confident that Warsh will lower interest rates after returning to the Fed. “I mean, if he came in and said, ’I want to raise them [interest rates]’ he would not have gotten the job," Trump said in an interview with NBC on Wednesday when asked whether he expects Warsh to lower borrowing rates.

On the economic data front, ADP Employment Change data for January has come in below expectations, while the ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) expanded at a steady pace. The ADP reported that the private sector created 22K fresh jobs, lower than estimates of 48K and the prior reading of 37K. The Services PMI remained steady at 53.8, higher than the consensus of 53.5.

In India, investors await the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy announcement on Friday, in which it is expected to leave its Repo Rate steady at 5.25% as the impact of recent interest rate cuts is yet to be passed through to the economy.

However, the Indian central bank is seen keeping the door open for interest rate cuts in upcoming policy meetings as India’s retail Consumer Price Index (CPI) has remained well below the central bank’s tolerance band of 2%-6% for several months.

Technical Analysis: USD/INR sees more downside near 89.50

USD/INR falls to near 90.30 at the time of writing. The pair holds below the 20-EMA, which has rolled over, keeping the near-term bias bearish. The downward slope of the average underscores fading upside pressure.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 44.93 sits below its midline, confirming weak momentum. A rebound would face initial resistance at the 20-EMA at 91.0001.

Bearish traction persists while price remains under the declining average, and rallies are capped by supply. If the RSI fails to reclaim 50 and momentum stays soft, the pair could extend the pullback. A decisive close above the moving average would shift the bias toward stabilization and a recovery phase.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)