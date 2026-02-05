EUR/GBP trades higher around 0.8650 ahead of BoE-ECB policy decision

The EUR/GBP pair trades slightly higher to near 0.8652 during the late Asian trading session on Thursday. The pair edges up as the Pound Sterling (GBP) underperforms ahead of the monetary policy announcement by the Bank of England (BoE) at 12:00 GMT.

The BoE is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 3.75%, with a 7-2 majority, as it reduced borrowing rates in its last meeting, and guided that the monetary policy will remain on a “gradual downward path”. Therefore, investors will pay close attention to the monetary policy statement and Governor Andrew Bailey’s press conference to get fresh cues on the interest rate outlook.

The United Kingdom (UK) central bank is expected to reiterate gradual monetary easing as employment conditions have remained weak and officials have been confident that price pressures would return to the 2% in the second quarter this year. However, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated in December after cooling down in October and November.

Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) trades broadly stable ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) interest rate decision at 13:15 GMT. The ECB is also expected to leave borrowing rates steady, as various officials have expressed that monetary adjustments are inappropriate unless there is a dramatic change in inflation and employment.

On Wednesday, the Eurozone’s preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for January cooled down to 1.7% on an annualized basis, as expected, from 1.9% in December.