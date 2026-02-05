EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Positive outlook remains intact near 185.00, all eyes on ECB rate decision

The EUR/JPY cross trades in negative territory near 185.00 during the early European session on Thursday. Traders might turn cautious ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision later in the day. The ECB is widely expected to leave its key interest rates unchanged at its first policy meeting of 2026. This would mark the fifth consecutive meeting without a rate change.

Traders will keep an eye on the ECB’s President Christine Lagarde's press conference for more clues about the interest rate outlook over the coming months. Analysts see the rates staying there through the end of next year, with the probability of a hike in 2026 declining, according to Bloomberg.

On the other hand, fiscal and political woes in Japan might weigh on the Japanese Yen (JPY) and create a tailwind for the cross. Takaichi’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to gain more seats in the national election on Sunday as she seeks voter backing for increased spending, tax cuts and a new security strategy. Her expansionary fiscal policies raise concerns about Japan’s fiscal outlook due to fears of debt-funded spending.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, EUR/JPY holds above the 100-day EMA, keeping the medium-term uptrend intact and leaving a cushion beneath spot. Price hovers near the upper Bollinger Band, signaling sustained bullish pressure as the bands edge wider. RSI at 57.50 remains in positive territory, confirming the bias. Immediate support stands at the 20-day mid-band at 184.25, while the upper band at 186.00 caps the immediate topside.

A daily close above the upper band could invite a band-walk higher, whereas a rejection would favor consolidation above the mid-band. Below there, the 100-day EMA at 180.32 is secondary support that would need to give way to threaten the broader advance.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)