- USD/CHF holds lower ground in the weekly low, down for the fourth consecutive day.
- Mixed sentiment, downbeat US Treasury yields weigh on US Dollar.
- Early signals for next week’s US inflation, monetary policy meetings of Fed, SNB will be in focus.
USD/CHF prints a four-day downtrend as sellers poke the lowest levels in eight months around 0.9325, marked the last Friday. That said, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair remains pressured around 0.9335 during early the early Asian session.
The quote’s latest losses could be largely linked to the broad-based US Dollar weakness ahead of the next week’s busy schedule comprising the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting and the inflation data, not to forget today’s consumer-centric figures. In doing so, the major currency pair ignores challenges to the sentiment emanating from China and Russia, as well as fears of the global recession.
US Dollar Index (DXY) prints a three-day downtrend near 104.60, down 0.22% intraday while tracing downbeat US Treasury yields and justifying the softer US data printed of late. On Thursday, US Initial Jobless Claims matched 230K market consensus for the week ended on December 02, versus the upwardly revised 226K prior. Further, the four-week average also printed 230K figure compared to 229K in previous readings. Earlier in the week, the US Goods and Services Trade Balance deteriorated to $-78.2 billion versus $-79.1 billion expected and $-73.28 billion prior. Further, the final readings of the Unit Labour for Q3 eased to 2.4% QoQ versus 3.5% first estimations.
Talking about the risk catalysts, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Head Mathias Hubert Paul Cormann joined World Trade Organization (WTO) Director Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to highlight the risk of the global recession. On the same line is China’s Premier Li Keqiang. However, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s rejection of recession woes and hawkish expectations from the Fed fails to underpin the DXY rebound. US Treasury Secretary Yellen said on Thursday night that "Recession is not inevitable," while also declining to say whether the dollar had peaked against other currencies.
Elsewhere, news from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), suggesting the US readiness for human rights sanctions on Russia and China, recently weighed on the market’s risk appetite. However, the previous headlines signaling China’s interest in rebuilding ties with the US and easing the Zero-Covid policy tried to defend the optimists.
The mixed mood could be witnessed in mildly bid S&P 500 Futures and downbeat US Treasury yields, as well as slightly positive commodities, which in turn weigh on the US Dollar.
Moving on, the USD/CHF pair traders should pay attention to the preliminary readings of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December, expected 53.3 versus 56.8 prior, for fresh impulse. Also important to watch will be the University of Michigan’s (UoM) 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations for the said month, 3.0% previous readings. Above all, next week’s monetary policy meeting by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will be crucial for the pair traders to follow.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below the monthly bottom surrounding 0.9325 becomes necessary for the USD/CHF bears to keep the reins and approach March 2022 low near 0.9195.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.934
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|0.9361
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9453
|Daily SMA50
|0.9747
|Daily SMA100
|0.9695
|Daily SMA200
|0.9646
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9427
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9344
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9548
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9376
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9395
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9328
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9294
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9245
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9411
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9494
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
