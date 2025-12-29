 USD/JPY steadies above 156.00 following BoJ’s Summary of Opinions



The US Dollar is ticking lower against a moderately firmer Japanese Yen on Monday, yet with downside attempts contained above 156.00. The positive impact from the hawkishly-tilted Summary of Opinions of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Monetary Policy Meeting seen during Monday’s Asian session has waned during London trading.

The Yen appreciated across the board after the Japanese central bank published the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting. BoJ policymakers observed that rates are still far from neutral, although some of them advised proceeding with caution to avoid undesired consequences on the economy and markets.

The Bank of Japan hiked its benchmark interest rate by 0.25% basis points to a 30-year high of 0.75% in December and signalled further rate cuts in 2026 amid the bank’s overall commitment to monetary policy normalisation.

Investors, however, remain concerned about Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s pro-stimulus measures and their potential impact on an already stretched Japanese fiscal deficit. Fears of a debt crisis are acting as a significant headwind for a steady Yen recovery.

The US Dollar, on the other hand, remains weighed by market expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark rate at least two more times in 2026, against the bank’s projection of a single rate cut. On Tuesday, the release of the minutes of the December meeting is likely to shed further light on the topic, and might set the near-term direction of the USD/JPY pair.