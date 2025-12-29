TRENDING:
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Regains ground below 0.7900

  • USD/CHF rises to near 0.7900, while its outlook remains bearish amid Fed dovish expectations.
  • The Fed is expected to cut borrowing rates by at least 50 bps in 2026.
  • The Swiss Franc pair stays below the 20-day EMA.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Regains ground below 0.7900
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The USD/CHF pair trades 0.18% higher to near 0.7915 during the European trading session on Monday. The Swiss Franc pair rises after gaining ground near 0.7860, the lowest low seen in over three months. The pair bounces back even as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to cut interest rates by at least 50 basis points (bps) in 2026, suggesting that the outlook of the pair is still downbeat.

The CME FedWatch tool shows that the odds of the Fed reducing interest rates at least 50 bps in 2026 are 73.3%. The expectations for the size of interest rate reduction are higher than what officials projected in the policy meeting announced on December 10. Fed’s Economic Projections report showed that policymakers collectively see the Federal Funds Rate heading to 3.4% by the end of 2026.

Fed dovish speculation is intensified by hopes that the successor of Chairman Jerome Powell will advocate aggressive monetary easing in 2026.

Last week, United States (US) President Donald Trump stated last week that he wants the “new Fed Chairman to lower interest rates even if the market is doing well".

Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc (CHF) trades marginally lower at the start of the thin trading volume week.

USD/CHF technical analysis

USD/CHF trades higher near 0.7915, but is close to its three-month low of 0.7830. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.7966 remains lower, capping rebounds and keeping pressure on the pair.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 31 (near oversold) confirms weak momentum.

Bearish momentum would persist while price remains beneath the 20-day EMA, and a daily close below the September 17 low of 0.7830 would elevate downside pressure.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1800

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1800

EUR/USD moves sideways in a narrow channel below 1.1800 as the market volatility remains low ahead of the New Year holiday. On Tuesday, investors will pay close attention to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting.

GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 as trading conditions remain thin

GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 as trading conditions remain thin

GBP/USD corrects lower after posting strong gains in the previous week and trades below 1.3500 on Monday. With the action in financial markets turning subdued following the Christmas holiday, however, the pair's losses remain limited.

Gold holds above $4,300 after profit taking kicked in

Gold holds above $4,300 after profit taking kicked in

Gold retreats sharply from the record-peak it set at $4,550 and trades below $4,400, losing more than 3% on the day. Growing optimism about a Ukraine-Russia peace agreement and profit-taking ahead of the New Year holiday seem to be causing XAU/USD to stay under heavy bearish pressure.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP bulls regain strength

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP bulls regain strength

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record roughly 3% gains on Monday, regaining strength mid-holiday season. Despite thin liquidity in the holiday season, BTC and major altcoins are regaining strength as US President Donald Trump pushes peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The technical outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple gradually shifts bullish as selling pressure wanes.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

