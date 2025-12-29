USD/CHF Price Forecast: Regains ground below 0.7900

The USD/CHF pair trades 0.18% higher to near 0.7915 during the European trading session on Monday. The Swiss Franc pair rises after gaining ground near 0.7860, the lowest low seen in over three months. The pair bounces back even as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to cut interest rates by at least 50 basis points (bps) in 2026, suggesting that the outlook of the pair is still downbeat.

The CME FedWatch tool shows that the odds of the Fed reducing interest rates at least 50 bps in 2026 are 73.3%. The expectations for the size of interest rate reduction are higher than what officials projected in the policy meeting announced on December 10. Fed’s Economic Projections report showed that policymakers collectively see the Federal Funds Rate heading to 3.4% by the end of 2026.

Fed dovish speculation is intensified by hopes that the successor of Chairman Jerome Powell will advocate aggressive monetary easing in 2026.

Last week, United States (US) President Donald Trump stated last week that he wants the “new Fed Chairman to lower interest rates even if the market is doing well".

Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc (CHF) trades marginally lower at the start of the thin trading volume week.

USD/CHF technical analysis

USD/CHF trades higher near 0.7915, but is close to its three-month low of 0.7830. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.7966 remains lower, capping rebounds and keeping pressure on the pair.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 31 (near oversold) confirms weak momentum.

Bearish momentum would persist while price remains beneath the 20-day EMA, and a daily close below the September 17 low of 0.7830 would elevate downside pressure.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)