AUD/USD corrects to near 0.6700, outlook remains firm amid hawkish RBA bets

The AUD/USD pair retraces to near 0.6700 during the European trading session on Monday from its over-a-year high of 0.6727 posted earlier in the day. The Aussie pair gives back its intraday gains as the Australian Dollar (AUD) faces profit-booking after rallying for weeks, with the US Dollar (USD) trading broadly calm.

Australian Dollar Price This Month The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this month. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.44% -1.92% 0.09% -2.03% -2.27% -1.23% -1.63% EUR 1.44% -0.49% 1.56% -0.59% -0.85% 0.22% -0.20% GBP 1.92% 0.49% 2.32% -0.11% -0.36% 0.71% 0.30% JPY -0.09% -1.56% -2.32% -2.16% -2.40% -1.36% -1.81% CAD 2.03% 0.59% 0.11% 2.16% -0.31% 0.82% 0.40% AUD 2.27% 0.85% 0.36% 2.40% 0.31% 1.07% 0.65% NZD 1.23% -0.22% -0.71% 1.36% -0.82% -1.07% -0.41% CHF 1.63% 0.20% -0.30% 1.81% -0.40% -0.65% 0.41% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

The AUD has outperformed in past few weeks amid growing expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could raise interest rates in 2026. RBA hawkish expectations are backed by rising Australian inflationary pressures. Australian monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) rises at a faster pace of 3.8% year-on-year (YoY) in October.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades flat around 98.00.

The US Dollar flattens ahead of the release of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes on Tuesday. Investors will pay close attention to the FOMC minutes to get fresh cues on the United States (US) interest rate outlook.

In the policy meeting, the Fed reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% and signaled that there will be only one in the entire 2026. On the contrary, the CME FedWatch tool shows the odds of the Fed reducing interest rates at least 50 bps in 2026 are 73.3%.