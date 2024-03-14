USD/CHF approaches the vicinity of 0.8790, due to resilient inflation in the United States

- USD/CHF appreciates for the second day on upbeat US CPI figures.
- CME FedWatch Tool indicates expectations for a rate cut in July have surged to 84.2%.
- Swiss Franc encounters challenges as the SNB shifts its stance on the strength of CHF.
USD/CHF continues to strengthen for the second consecutive day during Thursday's Asian session, inching closer to 0.8790. The pair's appreciation is fueled by a stronger US Dollar (USD) supported by higher US Treasury yields, possibly driven by recent data on “resilient inflation” from the United States (US).
The upbeat US Consumer Price Index (CPI) has tempered expectations for near-term interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). However, market sentiment still leans towards a rate reduction in June, with a likelihood of 67.2%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Moreover, expectations for a rate cut in July have surged to 84.2%.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Louise Yellen remarked that it appears unlikely for interest rates to revert to levels as low as those before the Covid-19 pandemic. She also noted that the interest rate assumptions outlined in President Biden's budget plan were deemed "reasonable" and aligned with a broad spectrum of forecasts.
On the other side, the Swiss Franc (CHF) encounters challenges as the Swiss National Bank (SNB) shifts its stance, no longer aiming to promote a strong domestic currency. Moreover, the prevailing risk-on sentiment exerts downward pressure on the Swiss Franc, traditionally considered a safe haven currency.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan expressed concerns about the Swiss Franc's excessive strength, particularly for Swiss businesses, especially exporters. His remarks align with data from Switzerland's Foreign Exchange Reserves (CHFER), indicating a recovery in Forex reserves. This suggests that the SNB may be selling Swiss Francs to purchase other currencies, aiming to mitigate the CHF's appreciation.
Meanwhile, the consumer confidence indicator in Switzerland continued its decline, reaching -42.3 in February from January's -41.1. This downward trend reflects heightened concerns regarding personal financial situations and the overall economy in the coming months compared to the previous period. Thursday will see the release of Producer and Import Prices for February, offering further insights into Switzerland's economic landscape.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8794
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8789
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8805
|Daily SMA50
|0.8708
|Daily SMA100
|0.8745
|Daily SMA200
|0.8821
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.879
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8766
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8866
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.873
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8553
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8781
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8775
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8773
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8758
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8749
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8797
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8805
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8821
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD lingers around 1.0950, striving to uphold its recent advances
EUR/USD remains steady near 1.0950 during Thursday's Asian session, in an attempt to maintain gains from the prior session. The pair received a boost as the US Dollar struggled to sustain its strength despite higher US Treasury yields spurred by positive inflation data.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2800, bullish potential seems intact
The GBP/USD pair continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction and extends its consolidative price move around the 1.2800 mark for the second successive day on Thursday.
Gold further upside hinges on US Retail Sales, PPI inflation data
Gold is treading water above $2,170, awaiting a fresh batch of high-impact US economic data for the next push higher. The US Dollar is attempting a bounce amid a negative shift in risk sentiment while the US Treasury bond yields are consolidating a three-day recovery rally, capping a XAU/USD further upside.
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade causes a flurry of L2 restoration related queries
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade went live on Wednesday, a landmark event expected to have a significant impact on transaction costs for the network’s layer 2 projects. With its, several L2 tokens have rallied.
US Retail Sales: Economists expect consumption to rebound in February
The United States Census Bureau will publish the country’s Retail Sales report on Thursday, which is expected to show that the headline Retail Sales number will reverse the 0.8% monthly contraction seen in the first month of the year.