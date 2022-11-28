- USD/CHF prints three-day uptrend as sour sentiment underpins US Dollar.
- China-linked woes join pre-data anxiety to favor USD/CHF bulls.
- Swiss Q3 GDP, Fed Chair Powell’s speech and US NFP are the key calendar events.
- Headlines surrounding China are also important for clear directions.
USD/CHF retreats from intraday high but stays on the bull’s radar for the third consecutive day, near 0.9465 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair portrays the market’s risk-off mood ahead of the key data/events scheduled for publishing this week.
Although alleged defense from Chinese authorities to safeguard equities appeared to trigger the USD/CHF pair’s latest pullback, the broad risk-aversion wave, due to the Covid fears, seems to keep the pair buyers hopeful. That said, the record-high daily virus infections from China and the protests to ease the Zero-Covid policy seemed to challenge the market sentiment of late.
On the other hand, the cautious mood ahead of Switzerland’s third quarter (Q3) Gross Domestic Product (GDP), expected to grow by 1.0% YoY versus 2.8% prior growth, also seemed to have favored the USD/CHF bulls of late.
Elsewhere, hopes that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may sound hawkish during his firmer publish appearance since the November meeting, while also signaling the easy rate hikes, appear to have offered additional strength to the USD/CHF bulls.
Furthermore, a record high online shopping by US citizens on Black Friday favored the US Dollar to pare recent losses. “US shoppers spent a record $9.12 billion online this Black Friday, a report showed on Saturday, as consumers weathered the squeeze from high inflation and grabbed steep discounts on everything from Smartphones to toys,” mentioned Reuters.
Against this backdrop, US stock futures are down 0.70% intraday and the key Treasury bond yields also extend the latest south-run.
Given the recent risk-off mood, the USD/CHF may remain firmer unless the Swiss GDP offers a positive surprise.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the two-week-old descending trend line, around 0.9450 by the press time, keeps the USD/CHF bulls hopeful of visiting the 200-DMA hurdle of 0.9636.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9464
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.9451
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9678
|Daily SMA50
|0.9808
|Daily SMA100
|0.9725
|Daily SMA200
|0.9635
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.95
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9423
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9598
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9388
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9781
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9471
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9452
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9416
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.938
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9493
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9535
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.957
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses around 1.0350 amid China-led risk aversion
EUR/USD is consolidating the latest decline at around 1.0350 in early Europe. Risk aversion remains the main underlying theme amid China's covid protests, lifting the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. ECB Lagarde's testimony is on tap.
GBP/USD: Mildly offered around 1.2050 amid China's covid woes
GBP/USD is under moderate selling pressure around 1.0250 ahead of the London open this Monday. The pair struggles to cheer the stimulus hopes amid fears of major strikes in the UK and covid protests in China.
Gold reclaims $1,750 as USD Index struggles to extend gains, US ADP eyed
Gold price has reclaimed $1,750.00 as the USD Index has failed to extend its recovery despite the risk-off mood. Gold price is expected to remain on the sidelines ahead of Federal Reserve chair Powell’s speech and US ADP data.
Bitcoin price tanks as covid protests erupt in China, pushing investors into risk-off mode
Bitcoin price saw a sudden sell-off on November 28 after a consolidative weekend. This bearish outlook comes as major protests erupt in China due to covid restrictions. Investors seem to be heading into a risk-off mode.
China Unrest: Uncertainty vs Pragmatism
The reported unrest in China is the key theme of the weekend headlines. The extent to which markets are impacted should be viewed through the lens of reopening prospects.