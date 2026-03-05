TRENDING:
Fed’s Barkin: The Fed will go meeting by meeting

Fed’s Barkin: The Fed will go meeting by meeting
Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

Tom Barkin, President of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Richmond, said that the Fed will go meeting by meeting, if gas prices rise, that is inflationary and the Fed will have to decide how long that lasts in an interview for Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

Key takeaways

2.8% productivity is still a pretty good number.

Do not have a sense yet of the implications of the Iran war on the economy.

Gas prices still matter for sentiment and can crowd out other consumption.

The Fed will go meeting by meeting; if gas prices are up that is inflationary and the Fed will have to decide how long that lasts.

Recent inflation data does raise doubts about whether the Fed is finished its inflation fight.

Corporate margins are steady in part because productivity is helping firms absorb the hit from tariffs.

The last couple months of employment data has been reassuring.

Fed policy is still modestly restrictive, but demand does remain healthy.

Instinctively like the idea of a smaller Fed balance sheet, but subject to not having adverse market reactions and being able to control interest rates."

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.37%0.23%0.43%0.03%0.71%0.56%0.30%
EUR-0.37%-0.13%0.05%-0.34%0.33%0.19%-0.07%
GBP-0.23%0.13%0.15%-0.19%0.48%0.31%0.07%
JPY-0.43%-0.05%-0.15%-0.40%0.28%0.11%-0.13%
CAD-0.03%0.34%0.19%0.40%0.69%0.52%0.27%
AUD-0.71%-0.33%-0.48%-0.28%-0.69%-0.14%-0.40%
NZD-0.56%-0.19%-0.31%-0.11%-0.52%0.14%-0.26%
CHF-0.30%0.07%-0.07%0.13%-0.27%0.40%0.26%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

