US: Initial Jobless Claims steady at 213K vs 215K expected

The number of United States (US) citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance was 213K for the week ending February 28. The latest print came in lower than initial estimates (215K) and at the same level as the previous week's revised 213K, according to the US Department of Labour (DOL) report released on Thursday.

Additionally, the 4-week moving average decreased by 4,750, bringing it to 215.75K from the revised 220.5K prior reading.

The report also indicated that Continuing Jobless Claims increased by 46K to 1.868M for the week ending February 21.

Market Reaction:

The US Dollar (USD) reclaimed some ground, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) trading near 99.10 at the time of writing, up 0.33% on the day.