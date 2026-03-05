TRENDING:
DXY: Uncertainty keeps greenback supported – ING

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

ING’s Chris Turner notes that persistent geopolitical risks in the Middle East and elevated energy prices are supporting the Dollar. Turner expects DXY to drift towards the upper end of recent ranges, and highlights the concerns over US private credit.

Geopolitics, energy and credit risks

"Given much uncertainty, we suspect the dollar can edge towards the top of recent ranges today. The market will remain transfixed by European natural gas prices and assuming that these push higher again today, DXY can probably edge back towards the 99.40/50 area."

"Turning back to the US, last night's release of the Fed's Beige Book ahead of the 18 March FOMC meeting gave a picture. Growth seems mixed/subdued, as did the labour market. There was some suggestion that companies could be ready to pass on tariff costs to the consumer, but doubts about whether consumers, especially lower-income consumers, could handle it."

"In addition, we are starting to see more frequent headlines about the US private credit space and, in particular, the redemptions coming from business development company (BDCs). These are investment companies targeted at wealthy retail investors looking for alternative investment strategies. Funds raised are traditionally invested in SMEs."

"Some high-profile BDCs, such as those of Blue Owl and Blackstone, are currently seeing heavy redemptions as investors fear that their funds have been used to fund the AI boom for some of the software companies. Market focus is now on the size of any further redemptions, where BDCs get 'gated' or redemptions halted, and whether the BDCs need to sell illiquid investments to meet redemptions."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD loses traction after earlier rebound, tests 1.1600

EUR/USD loses traction after earlier rebound, tests 1.1600

EUR/USD fails to preserve its recovery momentum after rising toward 1.1650 earlier in the day and tests 1.1600. The risk-averse market atmosphere amid the widening conflict in the Middle East and the broad-based US Dollar strength make it difficult for the pair to hold its ground.

GBP/USD stays weak near 1.3350 amid UK stagflation risks

GBP/USD stays weak near 1.3350 amid UK stagflation risks

GBP/USD stays in negative territory near 1.3350 in the second half of the day Thursday. The Pound Sterling loses ground amid fears that the United Kingdom economy could face stagflation risks due to higher energy prices, while the US Dollar attracts fresh safe-haven demand, weighing on the pair.

Gold struggles to benefit from risj-aversion, drops toward $5,100

Gold struggles to benefit from risj-aversion, drops toward $5,100

Gold turns south in the American session on Thursday and declines toward $5,100. The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength doesn't allow XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum despite markets remain risks-averse due to the deepening conflict in the Middle East.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold weekly gains despite US-Iran war

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold weekly gains despite US-Iran war

The cryptocurrency market is gaining strength on Thursday, building on Wednesday's upswing, which saw Bitcoin reach a weekly high above $74,000. Ethereum and Ripple are moderating their recent gains amid uncertainty stemming from the escalating war in the Middle East.

Markets attempt to rally on positive news from Iran

Markets attempt to rally on positive news from Iran

There’s been an abrupt change in sentiment this morning, European stock markets are higher and oil and gas prices are moderating, after comments from Iran’s deputy minister about pre-conflict talks between Iran and the US.

Ripple tests recovery strength amid steady ETF inflows, growing retail interest

Ripple tests recovery strength amid steady ETF inflows, growing retail interest

Ripple (XRP) continues to demonstrate notable resilience as the cryptocurrency market navigates the persistent war in the Middle East after the United States (US) and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

