TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP: Political risks and energy shock – Rabobank

EUR/GBP: Political risks and energy shock – Rabobank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Rabobank’s Senior FX Strategist Jane Foley highlights that the Pound has recently outperformed the Euro, helped by fading expectations of Bank of England rate cuts, even though neither currency is seen as a safe haven. The bank expects EUR/GBP to hover near 0.87 over 1–3 months, but sees UK political risks, higher energy prices and sticky UK inflation pushing the cross modestly higher in H2.

Rabobank sees EUR/GBP grinding higher

"It is likely that GBP’s better tone vs. the EUR in recent sessions has been derived from a loss of hope regarding the prospects of BoE rate cuts in the coming months. We maintain the view that EUR/GBP is likely to hold around the 0.87 area on a 1-to-3-month view, though we expect UK political concerns to push the currency pair modestly higher during in H2 with the May UK elections potentially triggering a leadership challenge for PM Starmer."

"Clearly the impact of elevated energy prices on inflation in the UK and elsewhere will depend on how long disruption in the Strait of Hormuz continues. Our energy strategists are of the view that it may last. Rabo’s view is that UK CPI inflation may no longer fall back to just above the 2% level as previously forecast but may edge down to 2.5% before rebounding to 2.75% in Q3."

"May brings local elections in England and parliamentary elections in Scotland and Wales. A poor showing for Labour could trigger a leadership challenge. Given the UK’s high level of debt, GBP is likely to be particularly sensitive to a strong candidate from the left wing of the party. Consequently we see risk that GBP will be on the back foot into the middle of the year and beyond, and see scope for EUR/GBP to grind higher in H2."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD loses traction after earlier rebound, tests 1.1600

EUR/USD loses traction after earlier rebound, tests 1.1600

EUR/USD fails to preserve its recovery momentum after rising toward 1.1650 earlier in the day and tests 1.1600. The risk-averse market atmosphere amid the widening conflict in the Middle East and the broad-based US Dollar strength make it difficult for the pair to hold its ground.

GBP/USD stays weak near 1.3350 amid UK stagflation risks

GBP/USD stays weak near 1.3350 amid UK stagflation risks

GBP/USD stays in negative territory near 1.3350 in the second half of the day Thursday. The Pound Sterling loses ground amid fears that the United Kingdom economy could face stagflation risks due to higher energy prices, while the US Dollar attracts fresh safe-haven demand, weighing on the pair.

Gold struggles to benefit from risj-aversion, drops toward $5,100

Gold struggles to benefit from risj-aversion, drops toward $5,100

Gold turns south in the American session on Thursday and declines toward $5,100. The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength doesn't allow XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum despite markets remain risks-averse due to the deepening conflict in the Middle East.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold weekly gains despite US-Iran war

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold weekly gains despite US-Iran war

The cryptocurrency market is gaining strength on Thursday, building on Wednesday's upswing, which saw Bitcoin reach a weekly high above $74,000. Ethereum and Ripple are moderating their recent gains amid uncertainty stemming from the escalating war in the Middle East.

Markets attempt to rally on positive news from Iran

Markets attempt to rally on positive news from Iran

There’s been an abrupt change in sentiment this morning, European stock markets are higher and oil and gas prices are moderating, after comments from Iran’s deputy minister about pre-conflict talks between Iran and the US.

Ripple tests recovery strength amid steady ETF inflows, growing retail interest

Ripple tests recovery strength amid steady ETF inflows, growing retail interest

Ripple (XRP) continues to demonstrate notable resilience as the cryptocurrency market navigates the persistent war in the Middle East after the United States (US) and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers