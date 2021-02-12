USD/CHF advances to fresh daily highs near 0.8930

- USD/CHF stages a modest recovery after finding support near 0.8900.
- US Dollar Index climbs above 90.50 on Friday.
- Investors await UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from US.
After dropping to 0.8900 area on Wednesday, the USD/CHF pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range on Thursday but gained traction on Friday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on a daily basis at 0.8930.
Earlier in the week, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback caused USD/CHF to fall sharply. The upbeat market mood and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish tone made it difficult for the USD to find demand and the US Dollar Index (DXY) touched its lowest level in two weeks at 90.25.
The negative shift witnessed in market sentiment on Friday seems to be helping the DXY stage a rebound. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.27% on the day and the DXY is up 0.22% at 90.61.
Later in the session, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams will be delivering a speech at 1500 GMT. Additionally, the University of Michigan will publish its preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for February, which is expected to improve slightly to 80.8 from 79 in January.
USD/CHF technical outlook
Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, thinks that a break below 0.8830/23 support area could open the door for further USD/CHF losses toward 0.8758.
“Below 0.8758 would target 0.8703/.8698, the 2014 lows. Failure here will introduce scope to 0.8317, a long term Fibo," Jones added.
Additional levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8928
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|0.8899
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8921
|Daily SMA50
|0.8887
|Daily SMA100
|0.9003
|Daily SMA200
|0.9175
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.891
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8892
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9046
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8901
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8926
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8758
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8899
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8904
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8891
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8882
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8873
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8909
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8919
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8927
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.38, shrugs off upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3800 despite the upbeat UK Q4 GDP data. Although the US dollar’s rebound could be behind the cable’s weakness, the EU-UK jitters over the NI border and fears of extended lockdown in the UK continue to weigh.
Bitcoin price is about to explode beyond $100,000, suggests on-chain metric
Bitcoin is likely to rally to levels above $100,000 if history repeats with the market cap-to-thermocap ratio. The Canadian securities regulator leads the way by approving the first North American BTC ETF product.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100, awaits fresh cues
EUR/USD trades above 1.2100, trapped in a narrow range, as the US dollar holds onto the recovery gains. While the upside has been capped around 1.2150, the bears have failed to push the pair below 1.2110, as markets await fresh catalysts.
XAU/USD struggles near multi-day lows, below $1820 level
Gold remained under intense selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday. The overnight rebound in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted pressure. The underlying bullish sentiment further dented the precious metal’s safe-haven status.
US Dollar Index: Solid support aligns at 90.00
The weekly decline in DXY decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.