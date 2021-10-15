- USD/CAD pares some weekly losses amid broad US dollar strength across the board.
- Risk-on market mood, depicted by US stock indexes, hurts safe-haven currencies, except for the greenback.
- The Loonie falls, despite rising crude oil prices.
The USD/CAD is advancing during the New York session, up 0.19%, trading at 1.2393 at the time of writing. An upbeat market sentiment surrounds the market portrayed by US equity indexes rising between 0.17% and 0.92%.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US benchmark for crude oil, which significantly influences the Canadian dollar, is rising 0.61%, trades at $81.42, failing to lift the CAD.
The US Dollar trims some weekly losses, rises above the 94.00 threshold
The US Dollar Index that tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of rivals advances 0.03%, currently at 94.01, underpinned by the US 10-year benchmark note yield, which rises almost six basis points, sitting at 1.574%
On Friday, the Bank of Canada Governor Tim Macklem warned that the faster pace of price increases may persist longer than expected and may slow the pace of Canada’s economic recovery, as global supply-chain issues weigh on the domestic economy. Further added that bottlenecks, international shipping shortages, and higher oil prices are not easing as quickly as central bankers across the globe expected.
Moving to macroeconomic data, the Canadian docket featured Wholesale Sales for August, which rose by 0.3%, lower than the 0.5% estimated by economists. Regarding the US, September’s Retail Sales unexpectedly increased by 0.7%, better than the 0.2% contraction foreseen by analysts, whereas excluding autos, expanded 0.8% more than the 0.5% expected.
Additionally, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index came at 71.4, lower than the 72.8 expected by investors, the second-lowest reading since 2011, as consumers grew more worried about current conditions and the economic outlook.
USD/CAD Technical outlook: To plunge to 1.22 sooner than expected – Scotiabank
Economists at Scotiabank expect the USD/CAD pair to plunge to 1.2200 in the following few weeks:
“We continue to forecast 1.22 for year-end but feel the USD/CAD risks hitting that point in the next few weeks before perhaps rebounding somewhat in December.”
“There is little, obvious support for the USD until the low 1.22s (76.4% Fibonacci support at 1.2229), but we can see some potential congestion in the 1.2275/1.2325 range that may slow USD losses.”
“Resistance is 1.2340/45 and 1.25.”
USD/CAD KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2393
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.237
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2622
|Daily SMA50
|1.2622
|Daily SMA100
|1.2497
|Daily SMA200
|1.2509
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2446
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2355
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2655
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2452
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.239
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2411
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2335
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2299
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2426
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2481
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2517
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides under 1.16 as US Retail Sales smash estimates
EUR/USD is trading under 1.16 after US Retail Sales smashed estimates with 0.7% in September. Treasury yields are rising. The risk-on mood continues to underpin the pair, as the ECB policymaker Wunsch dismisses inflation concerns.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3750 after US data
GBP/USD has pared some of its gains after US Retail Sales beat estimates, with the core group hitting 0.8% last month. Earlier, investors shrugged off dovish comments from two BOE members.
XAU/USD slumps to $1,770 area on upbeat US data, surging US bond yields
Gold started the last day of the week on the back foot and extended its slide to a fresh daily low of $1,770 in the early trading hours of the American session pressured by the dollar's resilience and surging US Treasury bond yields.
Crypto bulls on winning streak pushing for more
Bitcoin price favors bulls reaching $60,000 by the end of this week and onwards to new all-time highs by the end of next week. Ethereum price broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by next week in tandem with Bitcoin.
Why is Tesla going up?
Tesla's (TSLA) stock price has finally pushed higher in a series of steady and sure moves. We had nearly given up on our bullish call with Tesla stock as it kept struggling around the $800 level.