USD/CAD trades with modest losses, just below 1.3300 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD failed to capitalize on the overnight intraday positive move.
  • Monday’s weaker US data, trade uncertainty weighed on the USD.
  • Positive oil prices underpinned the loonie and added to the selling bias.

The USD/CAD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and eroded a major part of the previous session's positive move.

The pair continued with its struggle to make it through a resistance marked by a six-month-old descending trend-line and once again started retreating from the top end of a broader trading range held over the past two weeks or so.

Weighed down by a combination of factors

The US dollar remained on the defensive and continued to be weighed down by Monday's disappointing release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which recorded the fourth consecutive month of contraction in November.

Adding to this, persistent uncertainty over a potential US-China trade deal further collaborated to a weaker tone surrounding the greenback and kept a lid on the pair's intraday positive move on the first day of a new week.

It is worth mentioning that the US President Donald Trump on Monday re-imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium from Brazil and Argentina. Adding to this, the US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross reiterated that Trump is willing to increase tariffs on Chinese goods if there is no deal.

Apart from this, a goodish pickup in crude oil prices underpinned demand the commodity-linked currency – loonie and also played its part towards exerting some additional downward pressure on the major.

Oil prices remained well support through the early European session on Tuesday in the wake of reports that OPEC and its allies are discussing a plan to increase the existing supply cut by 400,000 bpd and extend it until June.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair continues to show some resilience and attract some dip-buying interest below the very important 200-day SMA amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.329
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.3298
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3251
Daily SMA50 1.3219
Daily SMA100 1.3223
Daily SMA200 1.3279
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3308
Previous Daily Low 1.3273
Previous Weekly High 1.332
Previous Weekly Low 1.3234
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3294
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3286
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3278
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3258
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3244
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3313
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3328
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3348

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD rises toward 1.30 amid favorable opinion poll, USD weakness

GBP/USD rises toward 1.30 amid favorable opinion poll, USD weakness

GBP/USD is trading at six-week highs close to 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data

EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data

EUR/USD has been extending its gains, nearing 1.11. Trump's tariffs on France and uncertainty about US-Sino relations is weighing on markets. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and ECB uncertainty are in the mix.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Trump's tariffs weigh on USD before meeting Boris, AUD surges, EUR rising

Forex Today: Trump's tariffs weigh on USD before meeting Boris, AUD surges, EUR rising

Global markets are concerned by President Donald Trump's intention to slap tariffs on French products, worth $2.4 billion, in response to France's digital tax. Other European may also be targeted.

Read more

Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback

Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback

Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery and fell back into the red zone on Tuesday, in response to the broad-based US dollar come back from weekly lows amid a bounce in the US Treasury yields. 

Gold News

USD/JPY holds steady above 109.00 handle, lacks follow-through

USD/JPY holds steady above 109.00 handle, lacks follow-through

USD/JPY regains some traction and recovers a part of the overnight slide. A modest USD uptick, stability in financial markets extended some support. The uptick is likely to remain capped amid persistent trade uncertainties.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures