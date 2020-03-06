USD/CAD trades with modest losses, below 1.3400 mark ahead of US/Canadian jobs report

- USD/CAD comes under some fresh selling on Friday amid persistent USD weakness.
- Collapsing US bond yields, Fed rate cut speculations continue to weigh on the USD.
- Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit losses ahead of jobs data.
The USD/CAD pair refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3385 region during the early European session and has now erased the previous session's positive move.
The pair extended the overnight late pullback from the 1.3440 supply zone, or weekly tops, and witnessed some follow-through selling on the last trading day of the week. Persistent US dollar weakness, amid a plunge in the US Treasury bond yields, was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the major.
Investors likely to wait for a fresh catalyst
The coronavirus-led selloff across global equity markets forced investors to take refuge in the so-called "safe-haven" assets, including the US Treasuries. This coupled with expectations that the Fed will again cut interest rates by another 50 bps on March 18 dragged the US bond yields to fresh record lows on Friday.
Meanwhile, reports that OPEC ministers have decided to cut oil output by 1.5 million barrels per day failed to lift oil prices, which lost around 1.5% on Friday. Weaker sentiment around the oil market undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and might help limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.
Investors might also be reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's important release of the monthly employment reports from the US (NFP) and Canada. This coupled with the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting will play a key role in determining the pair's next near-term direction.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.339
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.342
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3305
|Daily SMA50
|1.3186
|Daily SMA100
|1.3188
|Daily SMA200
|1.3209
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3438
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3383
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3465
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3225
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3417
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3404
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3389
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3358
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3469
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
