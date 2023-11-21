USD/CAD trades lower near 1.3710 on higher Crude prices, eyes on CPI Canada

- USD/CAD faces challenges on improved Crude oil prices.
- WTI improves on speculation that OPEC may decide on more production cuts.
- CPI Canada is anticipated to have eased at 3.2% in October.
USD/CAD retraces its recent gains, trading lower around 1.3710 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) receives upward support against the Greenback due to the higher Crude Oil prices.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) trades near $77.50 per barrel, by the press time. Market speculation suggests that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) may decide to cut production even more during its upcoming meeting on November 26.
Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is set to be released on Tuesday. The year-on-year inflation rate in October is anticipated to have reduced to 3.2% from the previous reading of 3.8%. A decline in inflation could provide the Bank of Canada (BoC) with room to keep its target for the overnight rate unchanged at 5.0% during its December meeting, especially as the central bank has signaled that rate decisions will be influenced by the economic indicators.
US Dollar (USD) encounters challenges as improved risk appetite prevails, driven by expectations of a dovish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Last week's release of softer inflation figures, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerating to 3.2% (YoY) and the core CPI falling to 4.0% (YoY), has led investors to reconsider the likelihood of a rate hike at the December meeting and contemplate potential rate cuts in 2024.
Traders will closely monitor key US economic indicators, including Existing Home Sales and the Chicago Fed National Activity Index on Tuesday. Additionally, insights from the Federal Reserve's minutes from its recent meeting are eagerly awaited by market participants.
USD/CAD: additional levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3706
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3725
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3772
|Daily SMA50
|1.3664
|Daily SMA100
|1.3529
|Daily SMA200
|1.3511
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3749
|Previous Daily Low
|1.369
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3844
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3892
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3713
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3662
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3634
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3813
(The headline was corrected on Tuesday at 4:55 GMT to say "trades higher instead of trades lower")
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 as DXY stabilizes Premium
EUR/USD bottomed on Wednesday at 1.0850 and then rebounded. It is consolidating below 1.0900, while the US Dollar Index is stabilizing off its highs. With the US holiday approaching, the focus turns to Eurozone PMIs scheduled for release on Thursday.
GBP/USD trims losses, rebounds toward 1.2500
The Greenback rose following the release of US economic data and amid higher Treasury yields. GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2447 during the American session and then rebounded toward 1.2500. US markets will remain closed on Thursday, and the UK PMIs are due.
Gold points down, key support at $1,980 Premium
Spot Gold pulled back after surging on Tuesday and approaching the key resistance area of $2,010. The decline extended during the American session, indicating the potential for further downside, albeit at a gradual pace for the moment. The yellow metal still shows underlying bullish potential.
Bitcoin price loses key support, $30,000 retest likely as markets reel from landmark DoJ Binance debacle
Bitcoin price is pulling back up following a slump, likely provoked by the Binance debacle with the DoJ. However, there remains to be some weakness as the markets continue to reel from the landmark outcome in the case.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA takes the lead on Wednesday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has taken the lead among the three major US indices on Wednesday heading into the closing bell. The DJIA is up 0.55% while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite have gained by lesser percentages.