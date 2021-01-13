USD/CAD to move towards 1.2550 over the next three months – Credit Suisse

The Canadian dollar closed 2020 near a three-year high versus the US dollar. Drivers of medium-term strength remain in place but analysts at Credit Suisse prefer to sell USD/CAD rallies for now.
Key quotes
“Over the next three months, we continue to see potential for USD/CAD to move towards our 1.2550 target, as the fundamental drivers of strength remain in place. High fiscal support to the growth outlook from the Trudeau administration. Rising housing prices suggest low potential for dovish repricing of BoC expectations. Proactive carbon tax initiative in Q4 2020 reduces the potential for long-term squabbles over environmental matters with the incoming US administration. High covid vaccine procurement numbers put Canada at an advantage vs other G10.”
“The tactical outlook is not very attractive, due to the recent strength in the Canadian oil sector is the product of pipeline construction progress, and the stance on key projects of incoming US administration is yet unknown. COVID-19 infection surge in December drives risk of dovish policy surprise from BoC at upcoming 20 January meeting. This leaves us for the time being more willing to sell rallies in USD/CAD to 1.2900, than to engage immediately with USD/CAD downside.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.2150 as the dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.2150 as the dollar gains ground. The move came alongside the fall in US yields following a bond auction on Tuesday. ECB President Lagarde said that some of the uncertainty has cleared and US CPI marginally beat estimates..
GBP/USD retreats from 1.37 as UK's Johnson mulls new restrictions
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.37 as UK PM Johnson left the door open to additional restrictions amid strain on hospitals. The US dollar has been recovering from its fall on Tuesday.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range, moves little post-US CPI
Gold struggled to capitalize on the early uptick amid renewed USD buying interest. The USD held on to its gains following the release of US consumer inflation figures. A cautious mood in the equity markets helped limit losses for the metal.
US CPI December Preview: Markets take the Fed's cue and look away
Inflation in the US has been stable for five months since prices recovered from the lockdown collapse. Prices are expected to rise slightly in December but is there no discernible pressure to return to their pre-pandemic levels.
US Dollar Index: A move to 91.00 is not ruled out
After bottoming out in fresh lows near 89.20 earlier in the new year, the dollar managed to regain moderate buying attention and extended the move to the vicinity of 90.70 earlier in the week.