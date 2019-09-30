USD/CAD ticks higher to mid-1.3200s, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Retreating Oil prices undermined Loonie and helped gain some traction on Monday.
  • A subdued USD demand failed to impress bulls or provide any meaningful impetus.

The USD/CAD pair edged higher during the early European session on Monday and built on the previous session's late rebound from two-week lows.
 
The pair on Friday came under some selling pressure amid a modest US Dollar pullback following the release of mixed US macro data, albeit managed to find some support ahead of the 1.3200 handle in the wake of weaker Crude Oil prices. Against the backdrop of easing tensions in the Middle East, concerns over the global energy demand outlook weighed on Crude prices and made it difficult for the commodity-related Loonie to preserve its gains.

Weaker oil prices remain supportive

A follow-through slide in Oil prices, now falling back closer to the $55.00/barrel mark, helped the pair to gain some traction on the first day of a new week. However, a subdued USD price action, despite a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the major.
 
The greenback struggled for a firm direction on Monday amid the latest twists in the US-China trade dispute, wherein reports on Friday indicated that the US Administration was looking to restrict capital flows into China and to limit Chinese companies from trading on the US exchanges. The US Treasury officials on Saturday denied any plans to do so “at this time,” but also did not rule them out.
 
Looking at the broader picture, the pair remains well within a broader trading range held over the past one week so. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move amid relatively thin US economic docket - featuring the only scheduled release of Chicago PMI later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3244
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.3251
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3245
Daily SMA50 1.3243
Daily SMA100 1.3259
Daily SMA200 1.3305
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.328
Previous Daily Low 1.3214
Previous Weekly High 1.3305
Previous Weekly Low 1.3214
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3239
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3254
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3217
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3183
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3151
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3282
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3314
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3348

 

 

EUR/USD stabilizes at low ground ahead of German CPI

EUR/USD stabilizes at low ground ahead of German CPI

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, set to end the third quarter with a substantial loss. German retail sales rose by 0.5% in August as expected. Inflation figures are eyed.

GBP/USD rising after upbeat GDP and amid chaotic politics

GBP/USD rising after upbeat GDP and amid chaotic politics

GBP/USD is above 1.23, recovering. Final Q2 GDP was upgraded to 1.3% YoY, better than expected. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps. 

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle

Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY's safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.

Gold holds weaker below $1500 mark, closer to monthly lows

Gold holds weaker below $1500 mark, closer to monthly lows

Gold edged lower through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1490 region.

Forex Today: Trade uncertainty dominates markets, Boris Johnson in new trouble, China recovering

Forex Today: Trade uncertainty dominates markets, Boris Johnson in new trouble, China recovering

The market's mood has stabilized after a US official denied that the US will limit investor portfolio flows into China and the delisting of Chinese companies from US exchanges. However, the official has said it will not happen "for now." 

