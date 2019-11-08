USD/CAD technical analysis: The pair is testing the psychological 1.32 resistance again

- USD/CAD tests 1.32 again as more USD strength kicks in this morning.
- Oil has also met some resistance and is trading 0.80% lower adding to the negative sentiment for CAD.
USD/CAD is pushing higher in early EU trade and is now looking to take on the 1.32 resistance level.
The pair is already trading 0.18% higher and has been mixed of late.
The reason for the uncertain sentiment is that the positive trade war sentiment is good for oil. This, therefore, pushes CAD higher but the USD has been rising too off the back of the improved risk environment.
This morning as oil takes a break from its recent rally it seems its the dollars turn to push. In general terms, the greenback is performing well against most of its major counterparts.
USD/CAD Daily Chart
Looking at the chart now, if the resistance level breaks then the price could make a run-up to the trendline.
I am sure we are going to hear more on the US-China trade front this afternoon so keep an eye on the headlines.
The RSI has also moved into a positive zone above the 50 mid-line and this could indicate a move higher is in the offering.
If the level on the chart manages to fend off a move higher then the price may start to consolidate.
On the 4-hour chart the price has made a higher low and only if the current resistance is taken out will it make a higher high wave so it seems we are at a pivotal moment.
Additional Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3196
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3178
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3138
|Daily SMA50
|1.3213
|Daily SMA100
|1.3196
|Daily SMA200
|1.3275
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1.316
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3209
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3042
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3175
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3184
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3139
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3118
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3198
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3238
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows amid mixed trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1030, the lowest since mid-October. Contradicting headlines regarding the state of US-Sino trade talks have been rocking markets. US Consumer Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.28 after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the economy. Both main political parties are struggling with scandals as the countdown to the election continues.
USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 109.30 as risk rally loses momentum
Japan’s Leading Economic Index rebounded in September, according to preliminary estimates. US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index foreseen at 95.9 from 95.5. USD/JPY heading toward 110.00, depending on risk perception.
Gold: Near-term set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Gold failed to capitalize on its early attempted recovery move and has now slipped back to the lower end of its daily trading range, well within the striking distance of over one-month lows set in the previous session.
Canada Employment Preview: The Bank of Canada’s patience is rewarded
The Canadian labor economy is expected to create 15,900 jobs in October after adding 53,700 in September and 81,100 in August. The unemployment rate should be unchanged at 5.5%.