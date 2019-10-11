USD/CAD technical analysis: Remains depressed near 1-1/2 week lows, below 1.3300 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Repeated failures near 1.3345 resistance formed a bearish double-top chart pattern.
  • The prevalent USD selling bias support prospects for a further depreciating move.

Having once again failed near the 1.3345 supply zone, the USD/CAD pair witnessed some aggressive selling on Thursday and tumbled below the 1.3300 round-figure mark.
 
Repeated rejections near the mentioned barrier formed a bearish double-top pattern on short-term charts, suggesting that the pair might have topped out in the near-term.
 
The pair struggled to gain any respite and remained depressed, well within the striking distance of 1-1/2 week lows through the Asian session on the last day of the week.
 
Moreover, oscillators on hourly charts have been gaining negative momentum and further adds credence to the bearish formation, supporting prospects for additional weakness. 
 
However, technical indicators on the daily charts have just managed to hold in the bullish territory and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below 200-hour SMA before positioning for a further depreciating move amid the prevalent USD selling bias.

USD/CAD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3285
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.3288
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3278
Daily SMA50 1.3267
Daily SMA100 1.3245
Daily SMA200 1.3288
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3348
Previous Daily Low 1.3268
Previous Weekly High 1.3349
Previous Weekly Low 1.3205
Previous Monthly High 1.3384
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3299
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3317
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3255
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3222
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3176
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3334
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.338
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3413

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Key resistance scaled ahead of Draghi's speech, US-China trade talks pivotal

EUR/USD: Key resistance scaled ahead of Draghi's speech, US-China trade talks pivotal

The EUR/USD pair has found acceptance above a key hurdle and could see an extended relief rally in the short-term if the ongoing US-China trade talks end on a positive note. The currency pair closed above the 21-day MA on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates overnight strong gains to 2-week tops, just below mid-1.2400s

GBP/USD consolidates overnight strong gains to 2-week tops, just below mid-1.2400s

The GBP/USD pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday and consolidated the overnight upsurge to over two-week tops. Investors' focus on Friday will remain on the resumption of the EU-UK Brexit talks. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Trims gains, but bias remains bullish

USD/JPY: Trims gains, but bias remains bullish

A flag breakout seen on USD/JPY's daily chart suggests scope for a rally to 110.80. Despite the pullback, the outlook remains bullish, as the bullish breakout confirmed on Thursday is still valid.

USD/JPY News

Gold steady below $1500's as positive case from geopolitics firm-up

Gold steady below $1500's as positive case from geopolitics firm-up

US data disappoints and USD slides, while gold loses traction on geopolitical news. A 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around $1460/70 could be on the cards.

Gold News

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Concerns about the future are driving the decline in sentiment

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Concerns about the future are driving the decline in sentiment

Consensus estimate predicts a small drop in October consumer sentiment. The Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to drop to 92.0 in October from 93.2 in September.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures