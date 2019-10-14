USD/CAD technical analysis: Recovery fails to cross key resistance-confluence

- USD/CAD buyers fall short of clearing 1.3245/50 resistance-confluence.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-bar SMA adds to the resistance.
Following its failure to rise past near-term key trend lines, USD/CAD witnesses a pullback to 1.3225 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
Not only a downward slopping trend line connecting tops marked since last week but an upward sloping resistance line (previous support) ranging from early September also contributes to highlighting 1.3245/50 as a tough nut to crack for buyers.
As a result, prices are likely to revisit 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of September month declines, at 1.3193 ahead of diverting sellers to 1.3160 and 1.3130 rest-points.
On the contrary, pair’s successful break above 1.3250 needs to clear 1.3255/60 area comprising 50% Fibonacci retracement and 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) to justify its strength in targeting 1.3290 and 1.3310 numbers to the north.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3228
|Today Daily Change
|28 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|1.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3273
|Daily SMA50
|1.3267
|Daily SMA100
|1.3243
|Daily SMA200
|1.3287
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3302
|Previous Daily Low
|1.317
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3348
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.317
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3384
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3221
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3093
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3278
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3355
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3409
