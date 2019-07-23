USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback rising to monthly highs against CAD, above

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is rising to new monthly highs as the USD strengthens across the board.
  • The levels to beat for buyers are at 1.3158 and 1.3180.

USD/CAD daily chart


 
USD/CAD broke above the 1.3100 figure and to new monthly highs while trading below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 

USD/CAD 4-hour chart
 

USD/CAD is challenging the 1.3158 resistance and the 200 SMA. A break above the resistance level can lead to 1.3180, 1.3205 and 1.3232, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
USD/CAD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at 1.3130 and 1.3110, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3152
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1.3118
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3086
Daily SMA50 1.3268
Daily SMA100 1.3329
Daily SMA200 1.3301
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3122
Previous Daily Low 1.3041
Previous Weekly High 1.311
Previous Weekly Low 1.3016
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3091
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3072
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3065
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3012
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2983
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3176
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3229

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

