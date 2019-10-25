USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback ends the week on the back foot against CAD

  • USD/CAD remains under pressure at levels last seen in mid-July 2019.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.3040 support.

 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
 
USD/CAD, on the daily chart, is in a bear leg below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The market is trading below the 1.3100 handle at the end of the week.

 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is under selling pressure below its main SMAs. The market needs to break below the 1.3040 support in order to potentially trigger further losses towards the 1.3000 handle.
 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
USD/CAD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistance is seen at 1.3084, followed by 1.3140, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3063
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.307
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3217
Daily SMA50 1.3245
Daily SMA100 1.3214
Daily SMA200 1.3282
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3094
Previous Daily Low 1.3052
Previous Weekly High 1.3248
Previous Weekly Low 1.312
Previous Monthly High 1.3384
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3069
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3078
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.305
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.303
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3008
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3092
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3114
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3134

 

 

