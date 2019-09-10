USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback at its lowest since late July against CAD

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Greenback loses steam again against the Canadian Dollar as the spot market is trading near 1.5-month lows.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.3120 support level.
 

 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs).   

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. The market is trading at its lowest in two months. Sellers want to reach 1.3112, 1.3075 and 1.3043 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CAD takes another hit as the market is under bearish pressure below the main SMAs. Bulls will need to regain 1.3180 to attract buying interest towards 1.3220 and 1.3250 resistance levels.
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3142
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.317
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3278
Daily SMA50 1.3194
Daily SMA100 1.3288
Daily SMA200 1.3316
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.318
Previous Daily Low 1.3138
Previous Weekly High 1.3384
Previous Weekly Low 1.3158
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3154
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3164
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3146
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3104
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3188
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3205
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3229

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

