USD/CAD technical analysis: Choppy between 100/200-bar EMA

  • USD/CAD fails to defy the key short-term EMAs.
  • Sustained trading beyond a three-day-old support line, bullish MACD favors pair’s upside.

Despite pulling back from 1.3200, USD/CAD didn’t slip below 100-bar EMA, which in turn helps it flash 1.3165 number during early Friday in Asia.

Prices are chopped between the 100 and 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) levels of 1.3144 and 1.3182 respectively. However, buyers are hopeful because the quote stays above a three-day-old rising trend line, at 1.3137 now.

Also increasing the likelihood of pair’s increase is a bullish signal from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD).

As a result, buyers can again challenge Wednesday’s high of 1.3209 on the break of 200-bar EMA level of 1.3182 while also keeping an eye over mid-October tops near 1.3250 during further advances.

Alternatively, pair’s declines below 1.3137 support line could recall 1.3100 and the previous month low close to 1.3040 ahead of highlighting 1.3000 for bears.

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3164
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.3164
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3174
Daily SMA50 1.3225
Daily SMA100 1.3204
Daily SMA200 1.3276
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.318
Previous Daily Low 1.3136
Previous Weekly High 1.3139
Previous Weekly Low 1.3052
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3163
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3152
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.314
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3116
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3096
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3184
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3204
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3228

 

 

