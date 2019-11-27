USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Again bounces off 10-day SMA, multi-month-old trendline in focus

- USD/CAD confronts 50% Fibonacci retracement during its recent recovery.
- A downward sloping resistance line since mid-June holds the key to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- Multiple supports on the downside, bullish MACD question pair’s declines.
USD/CAD registers another U-turn from 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) while taking the bids to 1.3280 during the pre-European session on Wednesday.
50% Fibonacci retracement of May-July fall, at 1.3291, acts as immediate resistance ahead of the key descending trend line ranging from June 18, near 1.3325/30.
In a case prices rally beyond 1.3330 on a daily closing basis, bulls may target 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 1.3356/60 while heading towards September month top surrounding 1.3385.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the 10-day SMA level of 1.3270 can have 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3225 and one-month-old rising trend line, at 1.3200, as near-term key supports.
Not only multiple supports but bullish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) also portray the pair’s strength.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3279
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.3276
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3225
|Daily SMA50
|1.3218
|Daily SMA100
|1.3214
|Daily SMA200
|1.3277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3318
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3328
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3156
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3289
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3242
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3213
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Volatility gauge hits record low, focus on US data
EUR/USD's ATM volatility has hit record lows and the S&P 50 VIX has dropped to seven-month lows. Volatility will likely spike if the US-China trade talks falter. The US personal and corporate spending numbers will take precedence over the Q3 GDP numbers.
GBP/USD bears the burden of latest UK election polls amid broad USD strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot amid shrinking lead of Tories in December election polls. The Conservative manifesto, comments from leaders gain criticism. Trade optimism seems to have favored the greenback ahead of a busy calendar.
USD/JPY stays bid above 200-DMA with eyes on monthly tops
USD/JPY remains positive around a two-week top amid optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal. The pair’s sustained trading beyond 200-day SMA favors run-up to monthly high, 110.00 round-figure.
Gold: Buyers look for confirmation of immediate falling wedge
The latest pullback from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of late-October to early-November fall drags Gold prices downward to $1,459.70 during early Wednesday. The monthly bottom holds the key to further downside towards June high.
US Q3 GDP Second Estimate Preview: Stronger than predicted US growth
3rd qtr annualized GDP is projected to be unchanged at 1.9%, 2nd qtr GDP was 2.0%. 1st qtr was 3.1%. Stronger consumer spending in recent statistics may provide a boost to GDP. Business investment was moribund in the 3rd qtr.