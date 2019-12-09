USD/CAD Technical Analysis: 21-DMA caps 61.8% Fibonacci breakout

- USD/CAD extends Friday’s recovery while confronting 21-DMA.
- 200-DMA, November high can please buyers beyond immediate resistance.
- 1.3160/55 could return during the declines below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
USD/CAD rises to an intra-day high of 1.3262 by the press time of early Monday. The pair holds on to recovery gains while confronting 21-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA).
Although sustained trading beyond the 21-DMA level of 1.3260 opens the gate for a 200-DMA level of 1.3280, the Bulls can’t be said to have full control as November month high near 1.3330 keeps them challenged.
Should there be a clear run-up above 1.3330, tops marked in October and September near 1.3350 and 1.3385 will return to the charts.
Alternatively, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September-October fall around 1.3250 acts as immediate support, a break of which could drag prices to 50% Fibonacci retracement figure of 1.3213.
It’s worth mentioning that 1.3160/55 area including lows marked on November 19 and December 05 can restrict pair’s declines below 1.3213.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.326
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.326
|Daily SMA50
|1.3217
|Daily SMA100
|1.323
|Daily SMA200
|1.328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3272
|Previous Daily Low
|1.317
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3322
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3158
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3209
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3196
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3133
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3095
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3297
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3335
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3398
