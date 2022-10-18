- USD/CAD struggles to capitalize on its goodish rebound from over a one-week low.
- The risk-on impulse is weighing on the safe-haven buck and acting as a headwind.
- Bearish oil prices undermine the loonie and should help limit any meaningful slide.
The USD/CAD pair stages a goodish recovery from a one-and-half-week low touched earlier this Tuesday, though the momentum falters near the 1.3780 region. Spot prices retreat to the 1.3700 mark during the early North American session and remain at the mercy of the US dollar price dynamics.
The prevalent risk-on mood - as depicted by a strong follow-through rally in the equity markets - fails to assist the safe-haven buck to capitalize on its modest intraday gains. This, in turn, acts as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair, though a combination of factors warrants caution for bearish traders and before positioning for deeper losses.
The prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed might continue to lend support to the greenback and warrant some caution before placing bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair. In fact, the current market pricing indicates a nearly 100% chance of the fourth successive supersized 75 bps Fed rate hike move in November.
Furthermore, worries that a deeper global economic downturn will dent fuel demand weigh on crude oil prices. This could undermine the commodity-linked loonie and further contribute to limiting the downside for the USD/CAD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that spot prices have topped out.
Market participants now look to Industrial Production data and Capacity Utilization Rate for some impetus. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand. Traders will further take cues from oil price dynamics, though the focus will remain on the Canadian consumer inflation figures on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3707
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3674
|Daily SMA50
|1.3287
|Daily SMA100
|1.3078
|Daily SMA200
|1.2887
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3885
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3699
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3978
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3703
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.377
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3814
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3649
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3581
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3463
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3834
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.402
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
