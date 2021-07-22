USD/CAD surrenders intraday gains, on the defensive around mid-1.2500s

- A combination of factors failed to assist USD/CAD to capitalize on its modest intraday gains.
- Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped gains amid a subdued USD demand.
- A sustained break below the 1.2500 mark will set the stage for additional weakness.
The USD/CAD pair reversed an early North American session spike to the 1.2570-75 area and was last seen trading near daily lows, just below mid-1.2500s.
Crude oil trimmed a part of its strong intraday gains and undermined the commodity-linked loonie. This, in turn, provided a modest lift to the USD/CAD pair and was seen as a key factor behind the latest leg of a sudden spike. That said, a subdued US dollar demand kept a lid on any meaningful gains.
Investors now seemed to have set aside worries about the economic fallout from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. This was evident from a further recovery in the global risk sentiment, which continued acting as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback.
On the economic data front, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims unexpectedly jumped to 419K during the week ended July 16 from the previous week's upwardly revised reading of 368K. This was seen as another factor that weighed on the buck and capped the upside for the USD/CAD pair.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further decline. Sustained weakness below the key 1.2500 psychological mark will suggest that the USD/CAD pair has topped out and set the stage for a further corrective fall.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2557
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2555
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2472
|Daily SMA50
|1.2276
|Daily SMA100
|1.2374
|Daily SMA200
|1.262
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.273
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2526
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2621
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2427
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2652
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2477
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2399
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2272
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2808
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2886
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 ahead after ECB reiterates dovish commitment
EUR/USD has edged off the lows it hit in response to the ECB's dovish forward guidance. The bank wants to see inflation forecasts reach 2% before acting and may allow an overshoot. The dollar is edging lower with US yields.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3750, dismissing Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, extending its rebound from five-month lows. Sterling has shrugged off a growing EU-UK row over the Northern Irish protocol and persistently high covid figures in the UK. The BOE's Broadbent sees no rush to respond to inflation.
XAU/USD is not out of the woods yet, levels to watch
Gold price is off the lows but remains under pressure amid a better market mood and rising Treasury yields, making the non-yielding gold less attractive.
Bitcoin breathes life into altcoins
Bitcoin price might pull back before it continues its uptrend. Ethereum price is facing a critical resistance level at $2,018 and might retrace before heading higher. Ripple price is bouncing off a demand zone ranging from $0.548 to $0.568.
Why is Tesla stock moving
Tesla underperformed the broad market on Wednesday closing just under 1% lower at $655.29. Equity markets have been recovering from the hammering they took on Monday but Tesla did not get the memo and remained in a bearish mood.